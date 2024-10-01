Christopher Bell claims top spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings after Kansas

Another playoff race, another shake-up of the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Christopher Bell is the new No. 1. The top 10 has two new drivers this week, including Kansas winner Ross Chastain.

The series heads next to Talladega Superspeedway. NBC’s coverage Sunday begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Christopher Bell (Last week: No. 2) — Moves into the top spot after winning the pole, leading a race-high 122 laps and finishing seventh at Kansas. Bell has placed in the top seven in five of the last six races. This team seeks its third consecutive appearance in the championship race. His Kansas performance moved him to third in the points.

Bell 'left a little on the table' at Kansas What looked to be a dominant day at Kansas for Christopher Bell results in a seventh-place finish after multiple run-ins with the wall, admitting he left "a little on the table" as a result.

2. Kyle Larson (No. 1) — A cut tire early in the Kansas race altered his race. Larson fell a lap behind the leaders at one point before getting back on the lead lap. He salvaged a 26th-place finish.

3. Alex Bowman (No. 4) — Sixth-place finish gives him three top 10s in four playoff races. He’s scored in every stage of the four playoff races.

4. Chase Elliott (No. 8) — Big performance at Kansas. Started at the rear due to an engine change and finished ninth. He stays above the cutline with two races left in this round. Elliott has three top 10s in the last four races.

5. Ryan Blaney (No. 10) — His fourth-place marked his third top-six result in the last four races. He has finished in the top three in each of the last three stages.

6. William Byron (NR) — Runner-up result continues his feast or famine run. He has three top 10s — including two second-place finishes — in the last seven races. He has finished 17th or worse in the other four races in that stretch. Byron had the best average running position in the Kanas race at 4.7.

Kansas a statement for Byron to open Round of 12 William Byron hopes to quiet the outside noise after a strong second-place finish at Kansas to open the Round of 12.

7. Ross Chastain (NR) — Kansas victory gives him four top 10s in the last five races. He led a season-high 52 laps at Kansas.

Chastain credits adjustments for Kansas win A jubilant Ross Chastain exclaims this is what Cup racing "is all about" and credits his Trackhouse Racing team for being "the fastest car" after playing spoiler at Kansas Speedway.

8. Tyler Reddick (3) — Placed 25th at Kansas. He has four finishes of 20th or worse in the last seven races. The other three races are top 10s, including a win.

9. Chris Buescher (7) — His 11th-place finish gives him five finishes of 11th or better, including a win, in the last seven races.

10. Denny Hamlin (8) — Finished eighth at Kanas but was left to wonder what if after multiple pit road issues. He lost a combined 22 spots on two pit stops that were slow and had to return to pit road another time to tighten a wheel.

Dropped out: Austin Cindric (5), Chase Briscoe (6)

