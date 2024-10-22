Christopher Bell remains atop NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings going to Homestead

Joey Logano’s win at Las Vegas returned him back into the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, but Christopher Bell remains No. 1 with three races left in the Cup season.

Logano was one of two new drivers to this week’s top 10.

The Round of 8 continues Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

This week’s NASCAR Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Christopher Bell (Last week: No. 1) — His second-place finish at Las Vegas gives him back-to-back runner-up results this season. He has 12 top-four finishes in 33 starts this season — three wins, three runner-up finishes, three third-place finishes and three fourth-place results. Bell has eight top-10 finishes in the last nine races. He led 155 of the 267 laps at Las Vegas, won a stage and scored 19 stage points. He had an average running position of 2.5 at Las Vegas.

Bell falls short at Las Vegas: 'We needed to win' A disappointed Christopher Bell says he "hasn't come to terms" with how the race at Las Vegas played out after coming up short of the win and knows that "you're never safe" in the playoffs.

2. Kyle Larson (2) — Came back from two laps down to finish 11th. A discombobulated pit stop had him leaving before the left rear tire had been replaced, forcing him on back-to-back laps and fall two laps down. The first race of each round of the playoffs has been challenging for Larson but he wins before the round ends. Will that trend continue at either Homestead or Martinsville?

Las Vegas Cup race a 'tough battle' for Larson Kyle Larson unpacks a "tough battle" at Las Vegas to open the Cup Series Round of 8 in order to fight and rebound to finish eleventh after falling a lap down during the race.

3. William Byron (3) — His fourth-place finish at Las Vegas marks his fourth consecutive top five in the playoffs. He has scored points in six of the last eight stages.

4. Denny Hamlin (6) — His eighth-place finish gives him four top 10s in the last five races.

Hamlin: Las Vegas was 'not a clean day' It was "not a clean day" for Denny Hamlin at Las Vegas, and the No. 11 finds himself fifth in the playoff standings after the opening race of the Round of 8 with his sights set on Homestead.

5. Joey Logano (NR) — He has two wins in the last seven playoff races after his victory at Las Vegas.

'Incredible' turn of events has Logano in Champ. 4 From out of the Cup Series playoffs to a spot in the Championship 4, Joey Logano describes his day at Las Vegas as a "total team win" after saving enough fuel to hold off a hard charging Christopher Bell late.

6. Chase Elliott (4) — Car damaged after Tyler Reddick triggered a wreck. Elliott finished 33rd. In the last five races, he has three top 10s and two finishes of 29th or worse

7. Ryan Blaney (5) — Also a victim of the incident that involved Tyler Reddick. Blaney finished 32nd. In the last seven races, he has four top 10s and three finishes outside the top 30 due to an accident.

8. Alex Bowman (8) — His fifth-place finish gives him three top 10s in the last five races.

9. Bubba Wallace (9) — He placed 12th at Las Vegas and has finished 12th or better in four of the last five races.

10. Ross Chastain (NR) — His seventh-place finish gives him four top 10s, including a win, in the last six races.

Dropped out: Tyler Reddick (7), Chris Buescher (10)

