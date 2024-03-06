Ed Jones joins Sam Hunt Racing’s Xfinity program

Sam Hunt Racing has added British racing driver Ed Jones to its Xfinity Series lineup.

Jones will run a partial schedule featuring three of NASCAR’s road courses. He will make his Xfinity debut at Circuit of the Americas on March 23 before returning to the team at Portland International Raceway on June 1. Jones will close out his schedule at Sonoma Raceway on June 8.

Jones will drive the No. 24 Toyota at COTA while working alongside teammate Sage Karam, who will drive the No. 26 Toyota.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams heading to Phoenix A look at each of the Cup teams and what they have to feel good about and need to work more on.

Jones has competed across numerous racing series throughout his career. He was the 2013 Formula 3 champion. He won five Indy Lights races and the 2016 championship. He made 63 starts in IndyCar with three podium finishes. This includes a third-place finish in his first Indianapolis 500.

Jones’s list of starts also include IMSA and FIA’s World Endurance Challenge. Jones qualified for last season’s Craftsman Truck Series race at COTA but did not complete a lap due to a mechanical issue.

“I’m looking forward to implementing Ed into our program at SHR, beginning at COTA,” said team owner Sam Hunt in a statement. “He’s a super smart, mature guy who is hungry to build a career in NASCAR over the next couple of years, and to build it the right way.

“He’s professional and has raced at very high levels in IndyCar and Sports cars. We’re excited to tackle the learning curve of competing in stock cars with him, and we know he will only get stronger and stronger with experience.”