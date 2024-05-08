Watch Now
Assessing how Boyd will perform in Titans system
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect reports Tyler Boyd agreed to a one-year deal with the Titans and discuss how this could be an opportunity to up his worth ahead of free agency next season.
How draft can be nerve-racking for current players
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how current NFL players have no choice but to celebrate draft picks being added to their position room, even though deep down, they could be nervous.
PFT Draft: Best NFL backfields
From the Dolphins to the 49ers, Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the strongest NFL backfields.
Rice adds alleged assault to offseason issues
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through reports Rashee Rice is under investigation for an alleged nightclub assault Monday night and discuss why this just piles onto the pending felony charges from the crash.
Scale of 1-10: Second-year QBs supporting casts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the players surrounding Will Levis in Tennessee, Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis, Bryce Young in Carolina and C.J. Stroud in Houston.
Could NFL, NBA players fit into opposite leagues?
Austin Rivers doesn't see NFL players having any NBA potential, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to evaluate which all-time NFL players could've had a shot at the NBA.
How Burrow, Lamar adjusting weight affects play
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the give and take with QBs adding and losing weight, including not being able to move the same way but being less susceptible to injuries.
Burrow pushes for second bye with 18-game schedule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the wear and tear an 18-game regular season would bring and piece together a way to accommodate a second bye week.
Burrow supports Higgins, Hendrickson amid requests
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Joe Burrow handled the topic of his teammates requesting a trade in the correct way, in order to support his teammates and keep everyone happy.
Best current NFL rivalries
From the Chiefs and the Bills to the Chiefs and the Bengals, Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the top rivalries entering the 2024 NFL season.
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Tyreek Hill's praise of the Dolphins organization and share why they believe this is the first sign the WR wants an extension with some serious pay.
Examining Cowboys' hesitation on Lamb contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Cowboys have a great eye for talent, but have struggled with polishing off the rest of the development to make the roster special.