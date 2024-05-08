 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mostertrbs_240508.jpg
How draft can be nerve-racking for current players
nbc_pft_2ndyrqbs_240508.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Second-year QBs supporting casts
nbc_pft_riversnflnba_240508.jpg
Could NFL, NBA players fit into opposite leagues?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mostertrbs_240508.jpg
How draft can be nerve-racking for current players
nbc_pft_2ndyrqbs_240508.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Second-year QBs supporting casts
nbc_pft_riversnflnba_240508.jpg
Could NFL, NBA players fit into opposite leagues?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Burrow, Lamar adjusting weight affects play

May 8, 2024 08:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the give and take with QBs adding and losing weight, including not being able to move the same way but being less susceptible to injuries.
Up Next
nbc_pft_mostertrbs_240508.jpg
3:39
How draft can be nerve-racking for current players
Now Playing
nbc_pft_2ndyrqbs_240508.jpg
14:20
Scale of 1-10: Second-year QBs supporting casts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_riversnflnba_240508.jpg
17:17
Could NFL, NBA players fit into opposite leagues?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_boydtitans_240508.jpg
4:31
Assessing how Boyd will perform in Titans system
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burrow18games_240508.jpg
8:52
Burrow pushes for second bye with 18-game schedule
Now Playing
nbc_pft_higginshendrickson_240508.jpg
7:07
Burrow supports Higgins, Hendrickson amid requests
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
6:08
Best current NFL rivalries
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
1:39
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
7:26
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dakprescott_240507.jpg
11:26
Is it time to let Dak’s contract ‘run its course’?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saquoneagles_240507.jpg
2:57
Roseman doesn’t see any talent risk with Barkley
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonesderrickhenry_240507.jpg
6:19
Jones cites salary cap when questioned about Henry
Now Playing