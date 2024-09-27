Friday schedule for NASCAR at Kansas Speedway
Friday marks the end of the first round of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs. Two drivers will be eliminated.
Both the ARCA and NASCAR Truck Series will practice, qualify and race Friday at Kansas Speedway.
The Cup and Xfinity garages will be open Friday. Both series do not get on track until Saturday.
Friday weather
Friday: Mostly cloudy during the day. The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 71 degrees no chance at the start of the Truck race.
Friday track schedule
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 8:30 a.m. — ARCA Series
- 10 a.m. — Truck Series
- 1 - 6 p.m. — Cup Series
- 2 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 1:10 - 1:55 p.m. — ARCA practice
- 2:10 - 2:30 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
- 3:30 - 3:50 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
- 4 - 5 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
- 5:30 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps/150 miles; FS1, MRN)
- 8:30 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)