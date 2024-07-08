 Skip navigation
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Red-hot amateur Luke Clanton betting favorite for PGA Tour event
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
ryder_cup_1920_trophy.jpg
PGA of America to announce 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240708.jpg
Lunch Money: Rangers ML, Sale under Ks
nbc_golf_sales_penske_johndeere_240708.jpg
Inside the numbers of the John Deere Classic
nbc_dps_warriorsdynasty_240708.jpg
Warriors nailing draft picks jumpstarted dynasty

Hailie Deegan, AM Racing part ways

  
Published July 8, 2024 12:02 PM

Hailie Deegan and the AM Racing Xfinity Series team announced Monday that they have parted ways.

The 22-year-old Deegan joined the team this season for her rookie Xfinity campaign. The team had Joey Logano drive in her place this past weekend for the Chicago Street Race. He finished eighth, giving the team its best result of the year.

In a statement, Deegan wrote: “Beginning this season, I had a lot of excitement and hope in taking my next step in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. It’s something I’ve been working towards for years and always dreamt about. I worked hard to prepare for this season after the team pursued me to drive their car.

“Unfortunately, it has not turned out the way that I expected. There are always several reasons within a race team as to why things do or do not work, but sadly our goals no longer align.”

AUTO: JUL 07 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
Deegan also stated that is focused on “getting back to being competitive. That is ALL that matters to me. I’m working as quick as possible to find the best opportunities to get back to the track.”

Deegan had modest success in the Craftsman Truck Series before moving to the Xfinity Series but told NBC Sports before this season that “the moment you start questioning stuff is the moment it starts falling apart.”

Deegan’s best finish this year was 12th at Talladega. She had 11 finishes of 25th or worse in 17 starts.

In her career, Deegan:

— Became the first woman to win a race in what is now the ARCA Menards West Series in 2018.

— Finished second in an ARCA Menards Series race in 2020, tying the record for best result in that series by a female.

— Scored the best debut by a female driver in both the Truck Series (2020) and Xfinity Series (2022).

In a statement, AM Racing said it had parted ways with Deegan but gave no indication on who will drive the car beginning this weekend at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET Saturday on USA Network).