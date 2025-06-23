Cup results, points after Pocono as the playoffs add another driver
Chase Briscoe became the sixth Cup driver in the past eight races to earn his first win of the 2025 season, beating Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin at Pocono Raceway.
With his third career victory, Briscoe became the 11th driver to lock into the 16 spots in the Cup Series playoffs. He also become the 12th driver to win for Joe Gibbs Racing. He previously had won at Phoenix and Darlington for Stewart-Haas Racing.
His previous best finish at Pocono was 15th.
In the points standings, William Byron maintained a 54-point lead over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson. Ryan Preece is on the cutline in 14th, 39 points ahead of AJ Allmendinger.
Here’s the finishing order at Pocono:
1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
2. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
3. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
4. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
5. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
6. John H Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
7. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
8. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
10. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
11. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevolet
12. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
13. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
14. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
15. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
16. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
17. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toytoa
18. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
19. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
20. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Toyota
21. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
22. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
23. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
24. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
25. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
26. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
27. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
28. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
29. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
31. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
32. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
33. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
34. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Chevrolet
35. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
36. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
37. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota