Cup results, points after Pocono as the playoffs add another driver

Chase Briscoe became the sixth Cup driver in the past eight races to earn his first win of the 2025 season, beating Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin at Pocono Raceway.

With his third career victory, Briscoe became the 11th driver to lock into the 16 spots in the Cup Series playoffs. He also become the 12th driver to win for Joe Gibbs Racing. He previously had won at Phoenix and Darlington for Stewart-Haas Racing.

His previous best finish at Pocono was 15th.

In the points standings, William Byron maintained a 54-point lead over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson. Ryan Preece is on the cutline in 14th, 39 points ahead of AJ Allmendinger.

Here’s the finishing order at Pocono:

1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

2. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

3. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

4. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

5. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

6. John H Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

7. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

8. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

10. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

11. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevolet

12. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

13. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

14. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

15. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

16. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

17. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toytoa

18. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

19. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

20. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Toyota

21. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

22. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

23. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

24. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

25. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

26. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

27. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

28. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

29. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

31. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

32. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

33. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

34. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Chevrolet

35. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

36. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

37. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota