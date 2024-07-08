 Skip navigation
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup, Xfinity races on the streets of Chicago

  
Published July 8, 2024 07:00 AM

CHICAGO — A look at the winners and losers from the Chicago Street Race weekend.

WINNERS

Alex Bowman — Snaps an 80-race winless streak and felt an enormous amount of relief: “Just overcoming everything that’s happened in my life in the last two years. It’s been really difficult, right? The concussion and then to straight away go break my back after recovering from that and then to just tremendously struggle through last year and kind of lose our way a little bit, it was really difficult.”

NASCAR: USA TODAY 301
Alex Bowman wins rain-shortened Chicago Street Race, ending 80-race winless streak
He holds off off a charging Tyler Reddick for the victory.

Tyler Reddick — While frustrated he couldn’t get to Alex Bowman to challenge for the lead at the end, Reddick’s runner-up finish was his sixth top 10 in the last seven races.

Ty Gibbs — His third-place result Sunday is the fourth time he’s placed in the top five in the last five road course events.

Joey Hand — Finished fourth in the third RFK Racing car. This was the first start of the year for the road racing specialist.

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
What drivers said after Chicago Street Race
Alex Bowman

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — His sixth-place result is his third top 10 in the last four races.

Todd Gilliland — His seventh-place finish is his ninth consecutive top-20 finish and best result in that stretch.

Shane van Gisbergen — His performance in Saturday’s Xfinity race and duel with Kyle Larson was fantastic racing. SVG went on to score that win.

LOSERS

Shane van Gisbergen — Contact from Chase Briscoe sent SVG into the wall early in Sunday’s Cup race and he finished last in the 40-car field.

Kyle Larson — His car slid hard into the Turn 6 tire barriers and damaged the front end, leaving him with a 39th-place finish.

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 - Qualifying
Chris Buescher falls to final Cup playoff spot after Alex Bowman wins at Chicago
Chris Buescher: “We didn’t need another (new) winner. But it’s not going to change how we approach our weeks.”

Chris Buescher — Alex Bowman’s win dropped Buescher to the final playoff spot with six races left in the regular season.

Christopher Bell — Again had one of the strongest cars but couldn’t get through the field late when some cars stayed on wet weather tires and then his car was damaged by contact in the final laps. Bell, who led 14 laps, finished 37th. That gives him finishes of 36th and 37th since his New Hampshire win.