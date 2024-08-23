 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300
Friday schedule for NASCAR Xfinity, Cup at Daytona International Speedway
Winnipeg sends rights to McGroarty to Pittsburgh for Yager in prospect swap
Mail Call: St. John’s quiet cycle, Syracuse’s chances with Lewis
Bradley’s strong start at the BMW Championship
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300
Friday schedule for NASCAR Xfinity, Cup at Daytona International Speedway
Winnipeg sends rights to McGroarty to Pittsburgh for Yager in prospect swap
Mail Call: St. John’s quiet cycle, Syracuse’s chances with Lewis
Bradley’s strong start at the BMW Championship
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
How to watch Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona on USA Network

  
Published August 23, 2024 05:00 AM

Justin Allgaier seeks his second consecutive victory of the season Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

Allgaier also won at Daytona a year ago.

Five races remain in the regular season for the Xfinity Series. Eight of the 12 playoff spots have been secured via wins. AJ Allmendinger (102 points above the cutline), Sheldon Creed (+70), Parker Kligerman (+16) and Sammy Smith (+1) hold the final four playoff spots.

NASCAR penalizes Big Machine Racing for spoiler infraction at Michigan
NASCAR docks team and Parker Kligerman 20 points and five playoff points each.

Details for Friday’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:23 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:35 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 12 p.m. … Driver introductions will be at 6:55 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 7:15 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 7:16 p.m. by Jordan Rainer, a top six finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” and award-winning Nashville singer/songwriter.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) on the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying scheduled to begin at 3:05 p.m. Friday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on USA. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 81 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won this race a year ago. Sheldon Creed placed second and Daniel Hemric was third. Austin Hill won at Daytona in February. Creed was second. Parker Retzlaff placed third.