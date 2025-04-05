Carson Hocevar turns heads at Darlington with his Dale Earnhardt truck

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It started as a joke. But in the end, it became a prized possession for Carson Hocevar and the perfect item on NASCAR’s throwback weekend.

After qualifying third at Phoenix last month, Hocevar was going through Facebook Marketplace when he saw a black 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck decorated to match Dale Earnhardt’s GM Goodwrench No. 3 ride.

Hocevar, who quips his only purchases are on Door Dash or maybe something on Amazon, asked those who help him with financial decisions if he should purchase the truck. He meant it as a joke and figured they’d talk him out of such a purchase.

The responses, Hocevar said, were overwhelming.

“Blank yes,” he said the responses were.

So he did.

Carson Hocevar’s Dale Earnhardt-themed truck that he recently purchased and drove to Darlington Raceway ahead of the spring 2025 NASCAR Cup race there. Photo: Dustin Long

The purchase fulfills a childhood dream for Hocevar, who recalls the days at Kalamazoo (Michigan) Speedway when the track owner had an Intimidator Monte Carlo.

“I always thought that was the coolest thing,” Hocevar said Saturday at Darlington Raceway. “I always thought it’d be cool to have a NASCAR (car) be my street car basically, but not like an actual race car but have it decked out like that.

“So I’ve always wanted one of those Monte Carlos since I was a kid. That Dale truck just reminded me of that.”

It has been a popular ride on the road. Hocevar said he’s had people honk at the truck, wave and give him a “hell, yeah!”

After he got it, the truck was low on fuel so Hocevar went to a gas station and spent some extra time there.

“I think there was five people at the gas station and all five of them, I had in-depth conversations with,” Hocevar said, noting their interest in the truck. “I learned their backstory and how cool this is. I think it will win a lot of friends. It’s a conversation starter.”