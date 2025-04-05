 Skip navigation
Celine Boutier wins longest match in LPGA's T-Mobile Match Play history
Celine Boutier wins longest match in LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play history
Valero Texas Open 2025 - Round Three
Brian Harman survives brutally tough day to lead by three at Valero Texas Open
Valero Texas Open 2025 - Round Three
Valero Texas Open 2025: Final-round tee times, groupings, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_valerord3_250405.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 3
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_250405.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Darlington on The CW
mpx_win.jpg
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Carson Hocevar turns heads at Darlington with his Dale Earnhardt truck

  
Published April 5, 2025 07:07 PM

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It started as a joke. But in the end, it became a prized possession for Carson Hocevar and the perfect item on NASCAR’s throwback weekend.

After qualifying third at Phoenix last month, Hocevar was going through Facebook Marketplace when he saw a black 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck decorated to match Dale Earnhardt’s GM Goodwrench No. 3 ride.

FRM Gilliland car.jpg
Hocevar, who quips his only purchases are on Door Dash or maybe something on Amazon, asked those who help him with financial decisions if he should purchase the truck. He meant it as a joke and figured they’d talk him out of such a purchase.

The responses, Hocevar said, were overwhelming.

“Blank yes,” he said the responses were.

So he did.

Carson Hocevar truck.jpg

Carson Hocevar’s Dale Earnhardt-themed truck that he recently purchased and drove to Darlington Raceway ahead of the spring 2025 NASCAR Cup race there.

Photo: Dustin Long

The purchase fulfills a childhood dream for Hocevar, who recalls the days at Kalamazoo (Michigan) Speedway when the track owner had an Intimidator Monte Carlo.

“I always thought that was the coolest thing,” Hocevar said Saturday at Darlington Raceway. “I always thought it’d be cool to have a NASCAR (car) be my street car basically, but not like an actual race car but have it decked out like that.

“So I’ve always wanted one of those Monte Carlos since I was a kid. That Dale truck just reminded me of that.”

NASCAR: Goodyear 400
It has been a popular ride on the road. Hocevar said he’s had people honk at the truck, wave and give him a “hell, yeah!”

After he got it, the truck was low on fuel so Hocevar went to a gas station and spent some extra time there.

“I think there was five people at the gas station and all five of them, I had in-depth conversations with,” Hocevar said, noting their interest in the truck. “I learned their backstory and how cool this is. I think it will win a lot of friends. It’s a conversation starter.”