NASCAR penalizes Big Machine Racing for spoiler infraction at Michigan

  
Published August 21, 2024 11:33 AM

NASCAR penalized Big Machine Racing and Parker Kligerman 20 points each for an L1 violation discovered at Michigan International Speedway.

NASCAR also docked the team and Kligerman five playoff points and fined crew chief Patrick Donahue.

The penalty leaves Kligerman 16 points above the Xfinity Series playoff cutline with five races left in the regular season. Kligerman finished 11th at Michigan and scored 27 points.

NASCAR penalized the team for a modification to the car’s spoiler, violating section 14.4.10.A of the Xfinity Series Rule Book.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series races at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Daytona International Speedway on USA Network.