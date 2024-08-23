How to watch Saturday night’s Cup race at Daytona on NBC, Peacock

Two races remain in the regular season and four playoff spots are still available.

Ross Chastain enters Saturday night’s race holding the final playoff spot. He leads Bubba Wallace by one point.

Among those who are outside a playoff spot are Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, Todd Gilliland, Michael McDowell, Carson Hocevar, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Erik Jones and Austin Dillon.

Tyler Reddick took the points lead with his victory at Michigan. Chase Elliott trails Reddick by 10 points.

Toyota mistake leads to NASCAR penalties to Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Racing Development takes blame for violation that will cost Denny Hamlin a chance to win the regular season title and possibly impact him in the playoffs.

Details for Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:41p.m. by Richard Petty, Kyle Petty, Mark Petty, Ritchie Petty and Timmy Petty. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:53 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 4 p.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 6:40 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 7 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 7:33 p.m. by AdventHealth Chaplain Mack Vendome. … The National anthem will be performed by Sarah Hohman at 7:34 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) on the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 35. Stage 2 ends at Lap 95.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. Friday.

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 81 degrees and a 36% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Chris Buescher won this race a year ago. Brad Keselowski finished second, giving RFK Racing a 1-2 finish. Aric Almirola placed third. William Byron won February’s Daytona 500. Alex Bowman placed second, giving Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2 finish. Christopher Bell was third.

