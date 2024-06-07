 Skip navigation
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway

  
Published June 7, 2024 03:30 PM

Each of the last eight Cup points races has been won by a different driver.

Could Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway make it nine different Cup winners in a row?

Here are the drivers who have won in the last eight Cup races: Austin Cindric (World Wide Technology Raceway), Christopher Bell (Coca-Cola 600), Brad Keselowski (Darlington), Kyle Larson (Kansas), Denny Hamlin (Dover), Tyler Reddick (Talladega), Chase Elliott (Texas) and William Byron (Martinsville).

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sonoma weekend
Joe Gibbs Racing claimed the pole and the victory last year at Sonoma Raceway.

Details for Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:38 p.m. by comedian James Murray. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:50 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 2:40 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:30 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 3:31 p.m. by Marina Moye.

DISTANCE: The race is 110 laps (218.9 miles) on the 1.99-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 55.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m. and moves to Fox at 3 p.m. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. led 51 of 110 laps to score his fourth career victory at Sonoma and third in the last five races there. Kyle Busch finished second. Joey Logano placed third. Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin won the opening stage but crashed in the final stage and finished last in the 36-car field.