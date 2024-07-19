Indianapolis Xfinity race: USA Network info, start time, forecast

For the first time since 2019, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is back on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Thirteen drivers entered for Saturday’s race were in that 2019 event, including reigning series champion Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill. Jeremy Clements also is entered and will be the only driver to start all nine Xfinity races on the oval at Indy.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:23 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:35 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 7 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 12:05 p.m. … Driver introductions will be at 2:40 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 3:15 p.m. by Kasey Clark of Parkside Bible Church. ... The national anthem will be performed at 3:16 p.m. by Alaina Renae.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) on the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 12:05 p.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins at 3 p.m. on USA. ... Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network coverage also airs at 3 p.m. on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees and no percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won the most recent Xfinity race on the oval at Indianapolis in 2019. Justin Allgaier was second. Noah Gragson placed third.

