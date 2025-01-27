 Skip navigation
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal ‘should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
NCAA Basketball: Fordham at Dayton
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
SX 2025 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 Justin Hill on jump.JPG
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lionsmorton_250128.jpg
What Lions’ new OC Morton means for Goff
nbc_roto_liamcoenjags_250128.jpg
Jaguars’ Coen can boost Lawrence’s fantasy output
nbc_roto_raidershirecarroll_250128.jpg
Projecting Carroll’s timeline with Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal ‘should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
NCAA Basketball: Fordham at Dayton
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
SX 2025 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 Justin Hill on jump.JPG
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Jimmie Johnson now majority owner of Legacy Motor Club

  
Published January 27, 2025 11:41 AM

Jimmie Johnson is now the majority owner of Legacy Motor Club after the organization added a minority stakeholder.

Legacy Motor Club announced Monday that Knighthead Capital Management has acquired a minority stake in the NASCAR team.

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Jimmie Johnson to run two-race NASCAR Cup schedule in 2025
Jimmie Johnson plans to compete in the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 this season.

Legacy Motor Club also announced that Maury Gallagher is taking a step back from his day-to-day duties to assume an ambassador role with the organization.

Gallagher and Johnson partnered to form Legacy Motor Club ahead of the 2023 season.

“I really have to thank Maury Gallagher for giving me the opportunity within the ownership space,” Johnson said in a statement from the team. “He has been an outstanding partner, mentor and friend and I’m grateful we had the opportunity to work together, I’ve learned so much from him.

“As his professional career takes a different path, he can worry less about the daily team owner things and focus more on family and enjoying life.

NASCAR Next Gen test car at Bowman Gray Stadium
Weather forecast for NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Here is a look at the early forecast for the Feb. 1-2 weekend event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

On the partnership with Knighthead Capital Management, Johnson said: “The partnership with Knighthead is a game-changer for Legacy MC. Their expertise in navigating complex investment opportunities and success in sports will provide Legacy MC with the resources and guidance needed to push for championships and solidify our place in NASCAR for years to come.

“Having Knighthead on board will not only strengthen our racing efforts but also enhance the fan experience and expand our reach in the global motorsports ecosystem, not limited to NASCAR.”

Knighthead Capital Management, founded in 2008, is an investment firm whose portfolio includes investments in Hertz, JOTA Racing, Singer Vehicle Design, Revology Cars, and Birmingham City Football Club.