Kevin Harvick to practice, qualify Kyle Larson’s car for NASCAR All-Star Race

  
Published April 28, 2024 01:48 PM

Kyle Larson announced ahead of Sunday’s Cup race at Dover that Fox Sports broadcaster Kevin Harvick will practice and qualify his car next month at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Larson seeks to become the first driver since 2014 to compete in the both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

The All-Star Race is the same weekend as qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Practice
Friday 5: NASCAR All-Star, Indy 500 qualifying schedules complicate Kyle Larson’s plans
Kyle Larson will be busy May 18-19, qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 and competing in NASCAR’s All-Star Race weekend.

Larson has said that he will remain in Indianapolis on that Friday (May 17) and will not be at North Wilkesboro that day. Cup teams will practice and qualify on May 17.

“When (car owner) Rick (Hendrick) called a couple of days ago, he said, ‘Hey, I need a favor’ and I know when the conversation starts like that, that usually you have to say yes,” Harvick said on the pre-race show on FS1. “I appreciate you guys calling. It’s going to be fun.”

It will be the first time Harvick will be back in a Cup car since stepping away from full-time duties after last year.

Larson anticipates returning to North Wilkesboro for the heat races on that Saturday night (May 18), although there could be complications with Indy 500 qualifying that day.