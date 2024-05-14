 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

when is the preakness
Previewing the 149th Preakness Stakes: Odds and Analysis of Each Horse
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Horse Racing: 149th Preakness-Workouts
Derby winner Mystik Dan draws No. 5 post for Preakness. Bob Baffert’s Muth opens as the favorite

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_jimmydunne_240513.jpg
Dunne resigns from PGA Tour policy board
nbc_golf_livefrom_scottiesheffler_240513.jpg
Scheffler reflects on fatherhood, PGA Championship
nbc_golf_livefrom_brookskoepka_240513.jpg
Koepka driven by ‘embarrassment of Augusta’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch hold final two playoff spots at midpoint of Cup regular season

  
Published May 13, 2024 08:55 PM

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe holds the final playoff spot as the Cup regular season reaches the halfway point.

Briscoe is six points above the cutline after last weekend’s race at Darlington, the 13th of 26 in the regular season.

Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch holds the next-to-last playoff spot. The Richard Childress Racing driver is eight points above the cutline.

Cup teams have a break from the playoff race this weekend with the non-points All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Bubba Wallace is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He’s six points behind Briscoe.

The regular season ends with the Sept. 1 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on USA Network. The playoffs begin Sept. 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on USA Network.

In the graphic below, drivers in yellow have won. The red line marks the cutline for the playoffs.

2024 CUP PLAYOFF STANDINGS after Darlington.jpg