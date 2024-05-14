Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch hold final two playoff spots at midpoint of Cup regular season

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe holds the final playoff spot as the Cup regular season reaches the halfway point.

Briscoe is six points above the cutline after last weekend’s race at Darlington, the 13th of 26 in the regular season.

Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch holds the next-to-last playoff spot. The Richard Childress Racing driver is eight points above the cutline.

Cup teams have a break from the playoff race this weekend with the non-points All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Brad Keselowski’s victory at Darlington gave him a playoff spot. He had entered last weekend holding the final playoff spot. Eight drivers have secured playoff spots with a win. That leaves eight of the final 16 spots to be determined by points.

Bubba Wallace is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He’s six points behind Briscoe.

The regular season ends with the Sept. 1 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on USA Network. The playoffs begin Sept. 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on USA Network.

In the graphic below, drivers in yellow have won. The red line marks the cutline for the playoffs.