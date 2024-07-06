NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole for Chicago Street Race

Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Chicago Street Race (4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Larson won the pole with a lap of 90.168 mph around the 12-turn, 2.2- mile street course Saturday in and around Grant Park.

It is Larson’s fifth pole of the season and 21st of his Cup career.

Ty Gibbs qualified second with a lap of 90.158 mph. He finished second to Larson by .01 seconds.

Michael McDowell, who needs a win to make the playoffs, qualified third with a lap of 90.141 mph. Tyler Reddick (89.923) mph will start fourth and defending race winner Shane van Gisbergen (89.813) will start fifth.

Bubba Wallace, the first driver outside a playoff spot with seven races left in the regular season, qualified sixth with a lap of 89.674 mph.

Denny Hamlin, who won the pole for last year’s race, qualified 11th with a lap of 89.441 mph.

Friday 5: Denny Hamlin vs. Kyle Larson, the next great rivalry in NASCAR? The two drivers are tied for the most Cup wins this season but also have had their share of run-ins.

Among those going to the rear for Sunday’s race will be William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Josh Berry and Chris Buescher.

Byron, who has won two of the last four Cup road course races, had a power steering failure. He had qualified 27th.

Keselowski reached the final round of qualifying but contact damaged his car. As of Saturday afternoon, the team was looking to fix the damage instead of going to a backup car,. He qualified 10th but will start at the rear due the damage.

Keselowski’s RFK Racing teammate, Chris Buescher, also hit the wall in qualifying and repairs will cost him the 16th starting spot.

Berry also damaged his car in qualifying. He had qualified 36th.