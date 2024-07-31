 Skip navigation
Looking ahead to 2025 NASCAR Cup season

  
Published July 31, 2024 07:00 AM

While 14 races remain in the Cup schedule, much movement has been made for 2025 in the series.

Before the series resumes Aug. 11 at Richmond Raceway (6 p.m. ET on USA Network), here’s a look at changes that have been announced for 2025 in driver lineups and what has been revealed regarding next year’s Cup schedule.

2025 Driver changes

No. 7 — Driver TBA. Team has announced that Corey LaJoie will not return to the team.

No. 19 — Chase Briscoe takes over the Joe Gibbs Racing ride from Martin Truex Jr., who is in his final full-time season.

No. 21 — Josh Berry takes over the Wood Brothers Racing ride from Harrison Burton for the 2025 season.

No. 41 — Cole Custer will drive for Haas Factory Team, which will be a new organization in 2025 and have one Cup team.

No. 71 — Michael McDowell moving into that car, replacing Zane Smith there in 2025.

Front Row Motorsports — Noah Gragson. He joins the organization, which will expand to three teams in 2025.

2025 Cup races revealed

Feb. 16 — Daytona 500

May 25 — Coca-Cola 600

June 28 — Atlanta

July 6 — Chicago Street Race

Nov. 2 — Phoenix (Championship race)