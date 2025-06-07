Michigan Cup starting lineup: Chase Briscoe wins third pole in a row

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Chase Briscoe winning poles is becoming habit forming.

Briscoe scored his third consecutive pole Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. He claimed the No. 1 starting spot with a lap of 195.514 mph — the fastest pole in the Next Gen car era.

Briscoe had never qualified in the top 20 at Michigan before Saturday. His four poles this year are the most in the series. Briscoe becomes the first driver to win three consecutive poles since Kyle Larson did so in April 2024, taking poles at Richmond, Martinsville and Texas.

“I would say this is definitely the least confident I’ve been going into the last three weeks,” Briscoe said. “The last two weeks, at least we went out super late I think we’re the third or fourth last car out, which is typically an advantage. With us all running wide open, it’s not as big an advantage. Truthfully, I knew the Toyotas were going to be really good. I knew the No. 19 car has been good, but I didn’t I did not anticipate getting the pole, especially when we all started running wide open.”

Kyle Busch, who enters the weekend holding the final playoff spot, will start second after a lap of 195.371 mph. This marks his second front row start of the season.

Denny Hamlin, who remains on baby watch, qualified third after a lap of 195.328 mph. He was considering returning to North Carolina on Saturday afternoon to be with fiancee Jordan Fish, who is expecting the couple’s third child any day.

William Byron will start fourth after a lap of 195.238 mph. Larson qualified fifth with a lap of 195.180 mph.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:19 p.m. ET Sunday on Prime.

