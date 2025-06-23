 Skip navigation
MLB: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani pitches sharp first inning for Dodgers before driving in 5 runs at the plate
Trevor Zegras
Anaheim Ducks trade Trevor Zegras to Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Poehling and draft picks
Nneka Ogwumike
Storm’s Nneka Ogwumike, WNBA players union president, speaks out on CBA negotiations

nbc_dlb_nbafinalsgame7discussion_250623.jpg
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
nbc_golf_gt_keeganbradley_250623.jpg
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani pitches sharp first inning for Dodgers before driving in 5 runs at the plate
Trevor Zegras
Anaheim Ducks trade Trevor Zegras to Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Poehling and draft picks
Nneka Ogwumike
Storm’s Nneka Ogwumike, WNBA players union president, speaks out on CBA negotiations

nbc_dlb_nbafinalsgame7discussion_250623.jpg
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
nbc_golf_gt_keeganbradley_250623.jpg
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cup drivers recap Pocono race won by Briscoe

June 23, 2025 11:47 AM
Hear from Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek, and Chase Briscoe following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono.

nbc_nas_poconohl_250622.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
nbc_nas_poconoraceway_v2_250621.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Pocono on The CW
nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
08:07
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono
nbc_nas_poconoraceway_250620.jpg
15:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250615.jpg
04:24
Cup drivers recap Mexico City race won by SVG
nbc_nas_cupmexico_250615.jpg
16:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Mexico City
nbc_nas_xfinitymexico_250614.jpg
09:33
Highlights: Xfinity Series, Mexico City on The CW
nbc_nas_gisbergenintrv_250614.jpg
01:08
SVG: Winning pole in Mexico ‘a cool achievement’
nbc_nas_cupmexquali_250614.jpg
08:54
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Mexico City
nbc_nas_internationalcompv2_250612.jpg
04:32
Best moments from NASCAR international races
nbc_nas_suarezmexico_250611.jpg
02:22
Suárez excited ‘to live the moment’ in Mexico City
nbc_nas_cupmichigan_250608.jpg
16:44
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
nbc_nas_trucksmichigan_250607.jpg
14:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan
briscoe_thumb.jpg
01:37
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
cup_michigan_quals.jpg
08:19
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Michigan
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250601.jpg
03:23
Cup drivers recap Nashville race won by Blaney
nbc_nas_cbnashville400_250601.jpg
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
nbc_nas_xfinitynashv_250531.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
nbc_nas_briscoe_250531.jpg
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_cupqualinashv_250531.jpg
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
nbc_nas_trucksnashv_250530.jpg
11:29
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
nbc_nas_mayranking_250529.jpg
01:52
NASCAR May power rankings: Byron hangs in
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250526.jpg
03:26
Cup drivers recap Charlotte Race won by Chastain
nbc_nas_coke600_250525.jpg
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_xfinity_charlotteracehl_250424.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
nbc_nas_briscoe_250524.jpg
01:18
Briscoe on pole for Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
nbc_nas_cupqualiclt_250524.jpg
06:56
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Charlotte
nbc_nas_truckscharlotte_250523.jpg
11:22
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte

nbc_dlb_nbafinalsgame7discussion_250623.jpg
04:27
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
04:44
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
nbc_golf_gt_keeganbradley_250623.jpg
08:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
nbc_roto_nbadraft6pickv2_250623.jpg
02:01
Bailey a ‘very fair play’ to be drafted No. 6
nbc_roto_nba26winnersv2_250623.jpg
02:03
Rockets +800 to win 2026 title after Durant trade
nbc_golf_gt_amandablumenherst_250623.jpg
07:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
nbc_dlb_giannistradediscussion_250623.jpg
03:14
Do Heat have assets to trade for Giannis?
nbc_dlb_kevindurantdiscussion_250623.jpg
02:49
Rockets didn’t have to ‘give up future’ for Durant
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250623.jpg
01:55
Collier’s price may result in advantageous MVP bet
nbc_roto_fears_250623.jpg
01:35
Why Fears will ‘climb boards’ ahead of NBA Draft
nbc_dps_chrismannixinterview_250623.jpg
11:02
Pacers vs. Thunder one of best NBA Finals what-ifs
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame7reax_250623.jpg
05:21
Thunder need ‘star power’ to remain memorable
nbc_bte_derikqueendraftposition_250623.jpg
01:39
Target Queen to be picked before 11.5 in NBA draft
nbc_bte_202526nbafinalsfavorites_250623.jpg
01:54
Bet on Thunder, Nuggets to win ’25-26 NBA Finals
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250623.jpg
19:20
Will people even remember the 2025 NBA Finals?
nbc_dps_kevinduranttradev2_250623.jpg
03:19
Durant trade makes Rockets ‘extremely dangerous’
nbc_dps_shaealexanderthunderrecap_250623.jpg
03:38
Presti’s time ‘in the lab’ paid off for Thunder
nbc_dps_haliburtoninjuryreax_250623.jpg
02:50
Haliburton’s injury will impact Pacers next season
nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
tommy_site.jpg
03:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_imsa_sixhoursglenhighlights_250622.jpg
12:03
Highlights: IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
01:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_keeganonset_250622.jpg
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_minjeeandcourseconditions_250622.jpg
04:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
nbc_imsa_pauldirestainterview_250622.jpg
01:48
Di Resta ‘steadily fought forward’ for LMP2 win
gtd_interview.jpg
01:44
Late-race dramatics give Gamble and Co. GTD win
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_imsa_harperandhesseinterview_250622.jpg
01:11
Harper, Hesse victorious in GTD Pro at the Glen
nbc_imsa_finaleinterview_250622.jpg
02:00
Meyer Shank ‘made it happen’ in Sahlen’s Six Hours