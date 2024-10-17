NASCAR calls Front Row Motorsports, 23XI Racing suit ‘meritless’ in court document

NASCAR states in a court document that 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports “have filed a meritless suit against NASCAR alleging baseless antitrust claims in order to obtain commercial agreements they previously rejected, and to attempt to extort more favorable contract terms.”

So opens NASCAR’s opposition to a motion by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports for expedited discovery.

The two Cup race teams, which filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against NASCAR on Oct. 2, seek “limited discovery” of NASCAR corporate files and of select NASCAR executives. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed this Oct. 9 to support its motion for preliminary injunction.

The two race teams seek a preliminary injunction so they can compete with charters while the case goes through court. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports were the only Cup teams not to sign the new charter agreement, which begins Jan. 1, 2025.

Both 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have two charters. Both also have agreements to purchase one charter each from Stewart-Haas Racing. There are 36 total charters in the sport.

A hearing on the preliminary injunction is scheduled for Nov. 4 in U.S. District Court in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the court document, NASCAR states that it has taken steps to plan for a season “with only 32 Charters.”

NASCAR states in the court document that it “is working on reallocating funds that (23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports) would have received to increase prize money and other special awards for the 2025 season for the benefit for the teams that timely executed 2025 Charters, as well as Open teams who can compete to win the increased prize money and other special awards.”