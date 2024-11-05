 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Getting Defensive: 2024 Week 10
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship: How does it work, format, how to watch, trophy
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Denver Nuggets
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Peyton Watson is an emergency add

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_northwestern_martinellicomp_241104.jpg
Highlights: Martinelli muscles through Lehigh
nbc_cbb_lehighnorthwesthl__241104.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern stifles Lehigh
nbc_cbb_lehighnorthwest_collinsintv_241104.jpg
Collins: Defense must be NU’s calling card

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Getting Defensive: 2024 Week 10
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship: How does it work, format, how to watch, trophy
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Denver Nuggets
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Peyton Watson is an emergency add

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_northwestern_martinellicomp_241104.jpg
Highlights: Martinelli muscles through Lehigh
nbc_cbb_lehighnorthwesthl__241104.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern stifles Lehigh
nbc_cbb_lehighnorthwest_collinsintv_241104.jpg
Collins: Defense must be NU’s calling card

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Cup Series championship past winners list: Full list of every Cup champion

  
Published November 5, 2024 05:00 AM

It is down to four driver for the NASCAR Cup championship heading into Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Joey Logano seeks his third Cup title. Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney looks to win back-to-back crowns.

23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick and Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron each go for their first Cup championship.

Here is a look the Cup champions in the sport’s history:

All-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champions and Runner-Ups (1949-2023)

ChampionRunner-UpPoints Margin
1949Red ByronLee Petty117.5
1950Bill RexfordFireball Roberts110.5
1951Herb ThomasFonty Flock146.2
1952Tim FlockHerb Thomas106
1953Herb ThomasLee Petty646
1954Lee PettyHerb Thomas283
1955Tim FlockBuck Baker508
1956Buck BakerHerb Thomas686
1957Buck BakerMarvin Panch760
1958Lee PettyBuck Baker644
1959Lee PettyCotton Owens1830
1960Rex WhiteRichard Petty3936
1961Ned JarrettRex White830
1962Joe WeatherlyRichard Petty2396
1963Joe WeatherlyRichard Petty2228
1964Richard PettyNed Jarrett5302
1965Ned JarrettDick Hutcherson3034
1966David PearsonJames Hylton1950
1967Richard PettyJames Hylton6028
1968David PearsonBobby Isaac126
1969David PearsonRichard Petty357
1970Bobby IsaacBobby Allison51
1971Richard PettyJames Hylton364
1972Richard PettyBobby Allison127.9
1973Benny ParsonsCale Yarborough67.2
1974Richard PettyCale Yarborough567.5
1975Richard PettyDave Marcis722
1976Cale YarboroughRichard Petty195
1977Cale YarboroughRichard Petty386
1978Cale YarboroughBobby Allison474
1979Richard PettyDarrell Waltrip11
1980Dale EarnhardtCale Yarborough19
1981Darrell WaltripBobby Allison53
1982Darrell WaltripBobby Allison72
1983Bobby AllisonDarrell Waltrip47
1984Terry LabonteHarry Gant65
1985Darrell WaltripBill Elliott101
1986Dale EarnhardtDarrell Waltrip288
1987Dale EarnhardtBill Elliott489
1988Bill ElliottRusty Wallace24
1989Rusty WallaceDale Earnhardt12
1990Dale EarnhardtMark Martin26
1991Dale EarnhardtRicky Rudd195
1992Alan KulwickiBill Elliott10
1993Dale EarnhardtRusty Wallace80
1994Dale EarnhardtMark Martin444
1995Jeff GordonDale Earnhardt34
1996Terry LabonteJeff Gordon37
1997Jeff GordonDale Jarrett14
1998Jeff GordonMark Martin364
1999Dale JarrettBobby Labonte201
2000Bobby LabonteDale Earnhardt265
2001Jeff GordonTony Stewart349
2002Tony StewartMark Martin38
2003Matt KensethJimmie Johnson90
2004Kurt BuschJimmie Johnson8
2005Tony StewartGreg Biffle35
2006Jimmie JohnsonMatt Kenseth56
2007Jimmie JohnsonJeff Gordon77
2008Jimmie JohnsonCarl Edwards69
2009Jimmie JohnsonMark Martin141
2010Jimmie JohnsonDenny Hamlin39
2011Tony StewartCarl Edwards0*
2012Brad KeselowskiClint Bowyer39
2013Jimmie JohnsonMatt Kenseth19
2014Kevin HarvickRyan Newman1
2015Kyle BuschKevin Harvick1
2016Jimmie JohnsonJoey Logano3
2017Martin Truex Jr.Kyle Busch5
2018Joey LoganoMartin Truex Jr.5
2019Kyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.5
2020Chase ElliottBrad Keselowski5
2021Kyle LarsonMartin Truex Jr.5
2022Joey LoganoRoss Chastain6
2023Ryan BlaneyKyle Larson1
* – In 2011, Stewart won tiebreaker, via his five wins to Edwards’ one.

NASCAR Cup Drivers with Multiple Championships (1949-2023)

No. of TitlesDriverYears
17Jimmie Johnson2016, ‘13, ’10, ‘09, ‘08, ‘07, ‘06
Dale Earnhardt1994, ’93, ‘91, ‘90, ‘87, ‘86, ‘80
Richard Petty1979, ‘75, ‘74, ‘72, ‘71, ‘67, ‘64
44Jeff Gordon2001, ‘98, ‘97, ‘95
53Darrell Waltrip1985, ‘82, ‘81
Cale Yarborough1978, ‘77, ‘76
David Pearson1969, ‘68, ‘66
Lee Petty1959, ‘58, ‘54
Tony Stewart2011, ‘05, ‘02
102Joey Logano2022, ’18
Kyle Busch2019, ’15
Terry Labonte1996, ‘84
Ned Jarrett1965, ‘61
Joe Weatherly1963, ‘62
Buck Baker1957, ‘56
Tim Flock1955, ‘52
Herb Thomas1953, ‘51

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship Breakdown By Organization

OrganizationsDriver TitlesSeasons
1Hendrick Motorsports142021, ’20, ’16, ’13, ’10, ’09, ’08, ’07, ’06, ’01, ’98, ’97, ’96, ’95
2Petty Enterprises101979, ’75, ’74, ’72, ’71, ’67, ’64, ’59, ’58, ’54*
3Richard Childress Racing61994, ’93, ’91, ’90, ’87, ’86
4Junior Johnson & Assoc.61985, ’82, ’81, ’78, ’77, ’76
5Joe Gibbs Racing52019, ’15, ’05, ’02, ’00
6Team Penske42023, ‘22, ’18, ’12
7Stewart-Haas Racing22014, ’11
8RFK Racing22004, ’03
9Holman-Moody21969, ’68
10Bud Moore21963*, ’62
11Carl Kiekhaefer21956, ’57
12Herb Thomas Racing21953, ’51
13Furniture Row Racing12017
14Yates Racing11999
15Kulwicki Racing11992
16Raymond Beadle11989
17Melling Racing11988
18Billy Hagan11984
19Bill Gardner11983
20Rod Osterlund11980
21L.G. DeWitt11973
22Nord Krauskopf11970
23Cotton Owens11966
24Bondy Long11965
25W.G. Holloway Jr.11961
26Rex White11960
27Buck Baker Racing11957
28Ted Chester11952
29Julian Buesnik11950
30Raymond Parks11949
Total75
Note: Seasons with a (*) symbol indicate a split driver/owner championship (1954, 1963).