NASCAR Cup Series championship past winners list: Full list of every Cup champion

It is down to four driver for the NASCAR Cup championship heading into Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Joey Logano seeks his third Cup title. Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney looks to win back-to-back crowns.

23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick and Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron each go for their first Cup championship.

Here is a look the Cup champions in the sport’s history:

All-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champions and Runner-Ups (1949-2023)

Champion Runner-Up Points Margin 1949 Red Byron Lee Petty 117.5 1950 Bill Rexford Fireball Roberts 110.5 1951 Herb Thomas Fonty Flock 146.2 1952 Tim Flock Herb Thomas 106 1953 Herb Thomas Lee Petty 646 1954 Lee Petty Herb Thomas 283 1955 Tim Flock Buck Baker 508 1956 Buck Baker Herb Thomas 686 1957 Buck Baker Marvin Panch 760 1958 Lee Petty Buck Baker 644 1959 Lee Petty Cotton Owens 1830 1960 Rex White Richard Petty 3936 1961 Ned Jarrett Rex White 830 1962 Joe Weatherly Richard Petty 2396 1963 Joe Weatherly Richard Petty 2228 1964 Richard Petty Ned Jarrett 5302 1965 Ned Jarrett Dick Hutcherson 3034 1966 David Pearson James Hylton 1950 1967 Richard Petty James Hylton 6028 1968 David Pearson Bobby Isaac 126 1969 David Pearson Richard Petty 357 1970 Bobby Isaac Bobby Allison 51 1971 Richard Petty James Hylton 364 1972 Richard Petty Bobby Allison 127.9 1973 Benny Parsons Cale Yarborough 67.2 1974 Richard Petty Cale Yarborough 567.5 1975 Richard Petty Dave Marcis 722 1976 Cale Yarborough Richard Petty 195 1977 Cale Yarborough Richard Petty 386 1978 Cale Yarborough Bobby Allison 474 1979 Richard Petty Darrell Waltrip 11 1980 Dale Earnhardt Cale Yarborough 19 1981 Darrell Waltrip Bobby Allison 53 1982 Darrell Waltrip Bobby Allison 72 1983 Bobby Allison Darrell Waltrip 47 1984 Terry Labonte Harry Gant 65 1985 Darrell Waltrip Bill Elliott 101 1986 Dale Earnhardt Darrell Waltrip 288 1987 Dale Earnhardt Bill Elliott 489 1988 Bill Elliott Rusty Wallace 24 1989 Rusty Wallace Dale Earnhardt 12 1990 Dale Earnhardt Mark Martin 26 1991 Dale Earnhardt Ricky Rudd 195 1992 Alan Kulwicki Bill Elliott 10 1993 Dale Earnhardt Rusty Wallace 80 1994 Dale Earnhardt Mark Martin 444 1995 Jeff Gordon Dale Earnhardt 34 1996 Terry Labonte Jeff Gordon 37 1997 Jeff Gordon Dale Jarrett 14 1998 Jeff Gordon Mark Martin 364 1999 Dale Jarrett Bobby Labonte 201 2000 Bobby Labonte Dale Earnhardt 265 2001 Jeff Gordon Tony Stewart 349 2002 Tony Stewart Mark Martin 38 2003 Matt Kenseth Jimmie Johnson 90 2004 Kurt Busch Jimmie Johnson 8 2005 Tony Stewart Greg Biffle 35 2006 Jimmie Johnson Matt Kenseth 56 2007 Jimmie Johnson Jeff Gordon 77 2008 Jimmie Johnson Carl Edwards 69 2009 Jimmie Johnson Mark Martin 141 2010 Jimmie Johnson Denny Hamlin 39 2011 Tony Stewart Carl Edwards 0* 2012 Brad Keselowski Clint Bowyer 39 2013 Jimmie Johnson Matt Kenseth 19 2014 Kevin Harvick Ryan Newman 1 2015 Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick 1 2016 Jimmie Johnson Joey Logano 3 2017 Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch 5 2018 Joey Logano Martin Truex Jr. 5 2019 Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. 5 2020 Chase Elliott Brad Keselowski 5 2021 Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. 5 2022 Joey Logano Ross Chastain 6 2023 Ryan Blaney Kyle Larson 1 * – In 2011, Stewart won tiebreaker, via his five wins to Edwards’ one.

NASCAR Cup Drivers with Multiple Championships (1949-2023)

No. of Titles Driver Years 1 7 Jimmie Johnson 2016, ‘13, ’10, ‘09, ‘08, ‘07, ‘06 Dale Earnhardt 1994, ’93, ‘91, ‘90, ‘87, ‘86, ‘80 Richard Petty 1979, ‘75, ‘74, ‘72, ‘71, ‘67, ‘64 4 4 Jeff Gordon 2001, ‘98, ‘97, ‘95 5 3 Darrell Waltrip 1985, ‘82, ‘81 Cale Yarborough 1978, ‘77, ‘76 David Pearson 1969, ‘68, ‘66 Lee Petty 1959, ‘58, ‘54 Tony Stewart 2011, ‘05, ‘02 10 2 Joey Logano 2022, ’18 Kyle Busch 2019, ’15 Terry Labonte 1996, ‘84 Ned Jarrett 1965, ‘61 Joe Weatherly 1963, ‘62 Buck Baker 1957, ‘56 Tim Flock 1955, ‘52 Herb Thomas 1953, ‘51

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship Breakdown By Organization