NASCAR drivers to compete at Chili Bowl Nationals this week

  
Published January 12, 2025 05:29 PM

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch are among the NASCAR drivers scheduled to compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals this week.

There are more than 350 entries for the Chili Bowl Nationals, which takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is one of the premier midget car events of the year.

The field is divided into five separate days (Monday through Friday). The event concludes with Saturday night’s Chili Bowl Nationals feature. All the races air on FloRacing.

Drivers seek to make Saturday night’s A main through their qualifying night. The top two finishers in each qualifying night’s A main advance to Saturday night’s A main.

Larson won the Chili Bowl Nationals in 2020-21. Bell won the event from 2017-19.

Here is what night each NASCAR driver is scheduled to race this week:

Monday: Kyle Larson, Josh Bilicki, Brent Crews

Tuesday: Ty Gibbs

Wednesday: J.J. Yeley, Corey Day

Thursday: Christopher Bell

Friday: Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Also, Monday’s schedule includes the Race of Champions invitational race. The 19-car field will include Kyle Larson, Corey Day and Christopher Bell.