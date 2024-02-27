 Skip navigation
Maryland v Wisconsin
How to watch Wisconsin vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game
Spencer Strider
Pitchers With New Pitches and Should We Care? Spencer Strider, Grayson Rodriguez, and more
Houston v Baylor
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 27: Houston vs Cincinnati

Top Clips

nbc_bte_76ersbuylow_240226.jpg
Is it time to buy low on the 76ers?
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_240226.jpg
Early betting primer on 2024 Kentucky Derby
nbc_bte_nhlawards_240226.jpg
Hart Trophy market revolves around Matthews

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Maryland v Wisconsin
How to watch Wisconsin vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game
Spencer Strider
Pitchers With New Pitches and Should We Care? Spencer Strider, Grayson Rodriguez, and more
Houston v Baylor
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 27: Houston vs Cincinnati

Top Clips

nbc_bte_76ersbuylow_240226.jpg
Is it time to buy low on the 76ers?
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_240226.jpg
Early betting primer on 2024 Kentucky Derby
nbc_bte_nhlawards_240226.jpg
Hart Trophy market revolves around Matthews

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR explains why no caution for incident between Michael McDowell, William Byron

  
Published February 27, 2024 09:09 AM

A senior NASCAR official explained Tuesday why the sanctioning body did not throw a caution for an incident between Michael McDowell and William Byron during last weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

McDowell and Byron made contact after entering pit lane on the apron in Turn 3. The incident occurred on Lap 135 in the middle of a green flag pit cycle.

Both cars spun. McDowell remained on the apron. Byron’s car also was on the apron, just below the double white lines that signify the out-of-bounds mark for cars on track. Both McDowell and Byron continued.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, explained Tuesday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio why officials did not throw a caution flag for that incident.

NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
Despite costly crashes for team, Rick Hendrick says Atlanta damage was worth the show
All four Hendrick Motorsports cars were “killed” during the thriller at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“They make contact,” Sawyer said. “They both spun. Very quickly they’re going in the right direction. We’re in a situation where we’re having, obviously, green flag pit stops.

“So, we’re going to do everything we can, unless it presents a safety issue, to stay green, if we can, because throwing a caution at that point in time has a lot of negative consequences … It can ruin someone’s race if we throw a caution, they get trapped a couple of laps down, can’t get those laps back.

“So we really try to stay out of that if we can. But if there’s a situation where there’s a driver in danger, we’re going to throw (the caution flag). In this case, (McDowell) and (Byron) were able to continue, so we were able to stay green.”

Typically cars enter pit road off Turn 4, but they do so entering Turn 3 at Atlanta. That’s because the angle off Turn 4 to pit road and the likelihood of a tight pack would create a safety issue with cars entering pit road there.

Entering pit lane in Turn 3, though, extends the time drivers are at a pit road speed and were likely to lose one to two laps pitting under green flag conditions.

McDowell finished eighth. Byron placed 17th.