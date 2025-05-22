Charlotte Motor Speedway Coke 600 weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck

Charlotte Motor Speedway once again will be the NASCAR hub for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series on one of the biggest motorsports weekends of the year.

The Memorial Day weekend extravaganza will begin with an ARCA-Truck doubleheader Friday night at the 1.5-mile oval. Tanner Gray (ARCA) and Nick Sanchez (Trucks) won the races last year.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner of Saturday’s 300-mile race in the Xfinity Series.

Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the Cup Series schedule, was shortened to 374 miles last year because of rain with Christopher Bell taking the victory.

Good news/bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Cup drivers will compete in the longest race of the season Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Coca-Cola 600 schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 23

Garage open



1 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity

10:30 a.m. - 11:55 p.m. — Truck Series

9 a.m. - 11 p.m. — ARCA

Track activity



1:30 - 2:15 p.m. — ARCA practice

2:30 - 2:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS2)

4:40 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles, FS1)

8:30 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 24

Garage open



8 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity

Track activity



11 - 11:55 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

12:05 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

1:35 - 2:35 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime)

2:45 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 25

Garage open



3 p.m. - 11:55 p.m. — Cup

Track activity



6 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 600 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 1, Stage 2 at Lap 200, Stage 3 at Lap 300; Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees and winds from west to northwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race. It’s expected to be 73 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a high of 78 degrees and winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower, a high of 78 degrees and winds light and variable. It’s expected to be 77 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.