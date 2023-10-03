 Skip navigation
NASCAR fines Matt Crafton $25,000, Nick Sanchez $5,000 for altercation

  
Published October 3, 2023 07:53 AM

NASCAR has fined Matt Crafton $25,000 and Nick Sanchez $5,000 for an altercation after last Saturday’s Craftsman Truck playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Sanchez was bloodied by the confrontation. After exiting the infield care center, he told reporters that Crafton tapped him on the back and then punched him, calling it a “cheap shot.”

Crafton stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he said “hey” to Sanchez and when Sanchez turned around. Crafton stated: “I said ‘what the —?!’ to which he looked right at me and threatened me. … words were exchanged, all before anything physical took place, so I did not ‘sucker punch’ the guy.”

Crafton was upset with Sanchez for contact on the track that led to Crafton wrecking on Lap 93 and collecting eight other trucks. Greg Van Alst was among those collected in the incident. He suffered a fractured vertebrae in the incident. Crafton eventually stopped his damaged truck in Sanchez’s pits and exited the vehicle.

Sanchez holds the final transfer spot to the championship race at Phoenix with one race left in the Round of (Oct. 21 at Homestead). Crafton was eliminated in the first round.

NASCAR also announced that Rene Sanchez has been suspended from NASCAR through the remaining 2023 schedule through Phoenix.

In the Cup Series, NASCAR fined Chandler Smith $10,000 for improper driver protective clothing/equipment.
