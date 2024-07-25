NASCAR playoff leaderboard heading into Olympic break for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Here is a look at the playoff picture for the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series as all three are off due to the Olympic break.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Four races remain in the regular season. The Cup Series is back in action Aug. 11 at Richmond Raceway.

Twelve of the 16 playoff spots have been secured with a win. Those drivers in by a win are Kyle Larson (four wins), Christopher Bell (three), Denny Hamlin (three), William Byron (three), Ryan Blaney (two), Tyler Reddick (one), Austin Cindric (one), Chase Elliott (one), Joey Logano (one), Brad Keselowski (one), Alex Bowman (one) and Daniel Suarez (one).

Those holding a playoff spot via points at this time are Martin Truex Jr. (108 points above the cutline), Ty Gibbs (+42), Chris Buescher (+17) and Ross Chastain (+7).

Bubba Wallace is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He is seven points below the cutline. Chase Briscoe is next at 83 points below the cutline. Kyle Busch is 112 points below the cutline.

Remaining regular season races are:

Aug. 11 — Richmond (6 p.m. ET, USA)

Aug. 18 — Michigan (2:30 p.m. ET, USA)

Aug. 24 — Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Sept. 1 — Darlington (6 p.m. ET, USA)

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Six races remain in the regular season. The Xfinity Series returns Aug. 17 at Michigan International Speedway.

Eight of 12 playoff spots have been secured by wins. Drivers in by a win are Shane van Gisbergen (three wins), Chandler Smith (two), Austin Hill (two), Sam Mayer (two), Justin Allgaier (one), Jesse Love (one), Cole Custer (one) and Riley Herbst (one).

Those holding a playoff spot via points at this time are AJ Allmendinger (102 points above the cutline), Sheldon Creed (+69), Parker Kligerman (+46) and Ryan Sieg (+3).

Sammy Smith is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He is three points below the playoff cutline. Brandon Jones is 69 points below the cutline.

Remaining regular season races are:

Aug. 17 — Michigan (3:30 p.m. ET, USA)

Aug. 23 — Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET, USA)

Aug. 31 — Darlington (3:30 p.m. ET, USA)

Sept. 7 — Atlanta (3 p.m. ET, USA)

Sept. 14 — Watkins Glen (3 p.m. ET, USA)

Sept. 20 — Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET, CW Network)

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Only one race remains in Truck regular season. That will take place Aug. 10 at Richmond Raceway.

Seven of the 10 playoff spots have been secured. Corey Heim (five wins), Christian Eckes (three), Nick Sanchez (two), Ty Majeski (one) and Rajah Caruth (one) have secured a spot with a victory. Tyler Ankrum and Grant Enfinger have secured a playoff spot via points.

Holding the final three playoff spots heading to Richmond are Taylor Gray (48 points above the playoff cutline), Ben Rhodes (+22) and Tanner Gray (+5).

Daniel Dye is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He’s five points below the cutline. Stewart Friesen is 16 points below the cutline. Matt Crafton is 43 points below the cutline. Chase Purdy is 44 points below the cutline.

Remaining regular season race:

Aug. 10 — Richmond (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1)