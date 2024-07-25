NASCAR playoff leaderboard heading into Olympic break for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

 Skip navigation
Saves and Steals: Scott starts second half on a roll
Saves and Steals: Scott starts second half on a roll
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/qhvztixlmwlxbfrnacza
Mid-South Spotlight: Biggest upcoming decisions on the radar
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/oezgww2kfixp1od6vy81
Four-star G Dhani Miller's offer list on verge of growth spurt
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

nbc_rbs_teamusa_240724.jpg
Team USA in search of ‘chemistry and cohesiveness’
nbc_golf_gc_usjr_240724.jpg
Brown ‘is going to be a star’ after historic week
Titus: NBA Summer league 'ended the right way'
Titus: NBA Summer league ‘ended the right way’

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Saves and Steals: Scott starts second half on a roll
Saves and Steals: Scott starts second half on a roll
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/qhvztixlmwlxbfrnacza
Mid-South Spotlight: Biggest upcoming decisions on the radar
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/oezgww2kfixp1od6vy81
Four-star G Dhani Miller's offer list on verge of growth spurt
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

nbc_rbs_teamusa_240724.jpg
Team USA in search of ‘chemistry and cohesiveness’
nbc_golf_gc_usjr_240724.jpg
Brown ‘is going to be a star’ after historic week
Titus: NBA Summer league 'ended the right way'
Titus: NBA Summer league ‘ended the right way’

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NASCAR playoff leaderboard heading into Olympic break for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

  
Published July 25, 2024 07:00 AM

Here is a look at the playoff picture for the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series as all three are off due to the Olympic break.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Four races remain in the regular season. The Cup Series is back in action Aug. 11 at Richmond Raceway.

Twelve of the 16 playoff spots have been secured with a win. Those drivers in by a win are Kyle Larson (four wins), Christopher Bell (three), Denny Hamlin (three), William Byron (three), Ryan Blaney (two), Tyler Reddick (one), Austin Cindric (one), Chase Elliott (one), Joey Logano (one), Brad Keselowski (one), Alex Bowman (one) and Daniel Suarez (one).

Those holding a playoff spot via points at this time are Martin Truex Jr. (108 points above the cutline), Ty Gibbs (+42), Chris Buescher (+17) and Ross Chastain (+7).
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series' return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with The Brickyard 400.

Bubba Wallace is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He is seven points below the cutline. Chase Briscoe is next at 83 points below the cutline. Kyle Busch is 112 points below the cutline.

Remaining regular season races are:

Aug. 11 — Richmond (6 p.m. ET, USA)

Aug. 18 — Michigan (2:30 p.m. ET, USA)

Aug. 24 — Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Sept. 1 — Darlington (6 p.m. ET, USA)

NASCAR Cup playoff leaderboard after Indy.jpg

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Six races remain in the regular season. The Xfinity Series returns Aug. 17 at Michigan International Speedway.

Eight of 12 playoff spots have been secured by wins. Drivers in by a win are Shane van Gisbergen (three wins), Chandler Smith (two), Austin Hill (two), Sam Mayer (two), Justin Allgaier (one), Jesse Love (one), Cole Custer (one) and Riley Herbst (one).

Those holding a playoff spot via points at this time are AJ Allmendinger (102 points above the cutline), Sheldon Creed (+69), Parker Kligerman (+46) and Ryan Sieg (+3).
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis
Relive all of the action from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sammy Smith is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He is three points below the playoff cutline. Brandon Jones is 69 points below the cutline.

Remaining regular season races are:

Aug. 17 — Michigan (3:30 p.m. ET, USA)

Aug. 23 — Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET, USA)

Aug. 31 — Darlington (3:30 p.m. ET, USA)

Sept. 7 — Atlanta (3 p.m. ET, USA)

Sept. 14 — Watkins Glen (3 p.m. ET, USA)

Sept. 20 — Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET, CW Network)

NASCAR Xfinity playoff leaderboard after Indy.jpg

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Only one race remains in Truck regular season. That will take place Aug. 10 at Richmond Raceway.

Seven of the 10 playoff spots have been secured. Corey Heim (five wins), Christian Eckes (three), Nick Sanchez (two), Ty Majeski (one) and Rajah Caruth (one) have secured a spot with a victory. Tyler Ankrum and Grant Enfinger have secured a playoff spot via points.

Holding the final three playoff spots heading to Richmond are Taylor Gray (48 points above the playoff cutline), Ben Rhodes (+22) and Tanner Gray (+5).
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at IRP
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Daniel Dye is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He’s five points below the cutline. Stewart Friesen is 16 points below the cutline. Matt Crafton is 43 points below the cutline. Chase Purdy is 44 points below the cutline.

Remaining regular season race:

Aug. 10 — Richmond (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

NASCAR Truck playoff leaderboard after IRP.jpg