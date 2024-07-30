NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings of Cup teams at Olympic break

While Cup teams don’t compete again until Aug. 11 at Richmond Raceway, now is a good time to asses where organizations are after 22 races in the season.

Here is a look at the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings for Cup teams:

1. Hendrick Motorsports (Preseason rank No. 1)— Organization has won nine of 22 points races this season (40.9%). Hendrick cars have led 1,192 of the 5,824 laps run this year (20.5%). Hendrick Motorsports has not gone more than three points races without a win this season. Organization also has six poles this year. Kyle Larson, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman have all won this year. Key victories include Daytona 500 (Byron) and Brickyard 400 (Larson). One of two teams to have all its drivers win at least once this season.

2. Joe Gibbs Racing (3) — Has won six races this year. Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin have three wins each. Bell won at Phoenix in March and also won the Coca-Cola 600. Organization has led a series-best 2,180 of 5,824 laps run this season (37.4%). JGR has a series-best 20 stage wins.

3. Team Penske (2) — After a slow start, Team Penske has been on the rise. Team Penske has won four of the last eight points races: Austin Cindric at World Wide Technology Raceway, Joey Logano at Nashville and Ryan Blaney at Iowa and Pocono. Also, Team Penske won the All-Star Race in May at North Wilkesboro with Logano. Joins Hendrick Motorsports as the only organization to have all its drivers win at least once this year.

4., RFK Racing (4) — Brad Keselowski has a win and Chris Buescher is in a playoff spot with four races left in the regular season. Buescher has come close to winning this season. Kyle Larson beat him by .001 seconds at Kansas in the closest finish in series history. Keselowski and Buescher have combined for 12 top-five finishes this season.

5. 23XI Racing (5) — Tyler Reddick is in the playoffs with a victory, while teammate Bubba Wallace is the first driver outside a playoff spot with four races left in the regular season. Reddick is one of the hottest drivers in the series. He has eight top 10s in the last nine races.

6. Trackhouse Racing (6) — Daniel Suarez secured a playoff spot with his win in Atlanta. Ross Chastain remains winless but is in a playoff position. It has been a challenging season for this team. Suarez’s eighth-place finish at Indianapolis is Trackhouse Racing’s best result in the past six races. The organization has had only one finish better than that in the last 13 races.

7. Front Row Motorsports (10) — Michael McDowell has six of the team’s 10 top-10 finishes this season. Todd Gilliland had a streak of nine consecutive top-20 finishes before an accident ended that streak at Pocono with a 34th-place finish. Gilliland followed that by placing sixth at Indianapolis.

8. Stewart-Haas Racing (8) — Organization, which is going away after this season, has 19 top 10s in the first 22 races among its four drivers.

9. Richard Childress Racing (7) — It has been a difficult season for this team. Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon have combined for no wins and eight top 10s this season. Only three times in the last 10 races has RCR had a car finish in the top 10.

10. Spire Motorsports (NR) — Carson Hocevar’s season has raised this team’s profile. The Cup rookie has two of the team’s four top 10s. He has 13 top-20 finishes. Teammates Corey LaJoie and Zane Smith have 15 combined top 20s this year.

