Pocono NASCAR Cup race: USA Network info, forecast, start time

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Pocono Raceway, and Tyler Reddick will be looking to improve upon his last two trips.

Reddick has finished second in each of the last two Cup races at Pocono. Denny Hamlin won last year’s race after a duel late in the event with Kyle Larson that led to Larson hitting the wall.

Six races remain in the regular season. Twelve of the 16 playoff spots have been secured by wins. Four spots remain via points at this time.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:24 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:35 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 1:25 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 1:45 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 2:16 p.m. by Billy Mauldin of Motor Racing Outreach. … The national anthem will be performed at 2:17 p.m. by Generald Wilson, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class, Retired.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) on the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 95.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin scored his track-record seventh win after a late-race duel with Kyle Larson that saw Larson hit the wall and be displeased with how Hamlin raced him. Tyler Reddick finished second. Martin Truex Jr. placed third. Larson finished 20th.

