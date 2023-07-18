Richard Childress Racing adds Supercars championship contender at Indianapolis

Richard Childress Racing has added two-time Supercars winner Brodie Kostecki to drive a third Cup Series entry at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 13.

The race will mark Kostecki’s Cup Series debut, and it will take place after fellow Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen won for Trackhouse Racing at Chicago.

Kostecki will drive the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro while working alongside full-time drivers Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch.

“I am thrilled to be making my NASCAR Cup debut at the Brickyard,” Kostecki said in a release from Supercars. “It’s an honour to compete at such an iconic venue and against some of the biggest names in motorsport. I’m incredibly grateful to RCR for giving me this opportunity and I’m determined to make the most of it.”

Brodie Kostecki will drive the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Richard Childress Racing

Kostecki is second in the Supercars championship standings after 17 races. He has driven the No. 99 Chevrolet to two wins, both at Albert Park at the Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint. Van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney won the other two races at the circuit.

Kostecki has experience competing in stock cars in the United States. He made 16 starts in the K&N Pro Series East — now ARCA Menards Series East — between 2013 and 2014. He posted four top-10 finishes and one top five. He returned to the United States in June 2023 and accompanied RCR at World Wide Technology Raceway as Busch won his third race of the season.

“Racing is at the core of everything I do, and NASCAR has been a lifelong goal of mine after spending years growing up in the sports heartland in North Carolina,” Kostecki added. “It’s a whole different world over there and any additional time I can spend racing is only going to help me try and win my first Supercars Championship.

“We got some great exposure to the inner sanctum of the team during our recent trip, and I cannot wait to immerse myself in the team, this time as a Cup Series driver. I can’t thank MobileX, Erebus, VAILO, Shaw & Partners, Southern Cross Truck Rentals and all my supporting partners enough for coming on board.”

The No. 33 has not competed in a Cup event since the 2022 season. Austin Hill drove it for Richard Childress Racing at Michigan while making his Cup debut and finished 18th. Harry Gant won 18 races in the No. 33 between 1982-1992 while Lou Figaro and Joe Nemechek each won once. Clint Bowyer won three times in the No. 33 between 2010 and 2011.