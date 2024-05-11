Watch Now
Gvardiol's brace gives Man City 3-0 lead v. Fulham
The reigning champions aren't taking their foot off the accelerator as Josko Gvardiol scores his second goal of the match to make it 3-0 for Manchester City against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Up Next
Mateta taps in Palace’s second goal v. Wolves
Mateta taps in Palace's second goal v. Wolves
Crystal Palace are flying as as Jean-Philippe Mateta's rebounded effort gives the Eagles a 2-0 lead over Wolves in the first half at the Molineux.
Doucoure heads Everton ahead of Sheffield United
Doucoure heads Everton ahead of Sheffield United
Abdoulaye Doucoure's header sends Goodison Park into a frenzy as Everton takes a 1-0 lead over the Blades early in the first half.
Olise’s curler puts Palace in front of Wolves
Olise's curler puts Palace in front of Wolves
Michael Olise's audacious curler finds the back of the net to put Crystal Palace 1-0 in front of Wolves in the first half at the Molineux.
Veltman fires Brighton in front of Newcastle
Veltman fires Brighton in front of Newcastle
The Seagulls soar in front of Newcastle as Joel Veltman slots home Brighton's opener from close range early in the first half at St. James' Park.
Lokonga stuns West Ham to give Luton Town 1-0 lead
Lokonga stuns West Ham to give Luton Town 1-0 lead
Sambi Lokonga scores his first-ever goal for Luton Town at the best time to give the Hatters a shock 1-0 lead over West Ham early in the first half at London Stadium.
Guardiola: Man City ‘enjoy’ playing under pressure
Guardiola: Man City 'enjoy' playing under pressure
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his takeaways from his side's 4-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Man City ‘cruised’ past Fulham in 4-0 victory
Man City 'cruised' past Fulham in 4-0 victory
Rebecca Lowe and Tim Howard react to Manchester City's comfortable four-goal win over Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 37.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Manchester City MWK 37
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Manchester City MWK 37
A brace from Josko Gvardiol helped guide Manchester City another step closer to another Premier League title in a dominant display against Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 37.
Alvarez scores City’s penalty to make it 4-0
Alvarez scores City's penalty to make it 4-0
Issa Diop is sent off after bringing down Julian Alvarez inside the box, where the young Argentinian striker blasts Manchester City to a 4-0 lead over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Foden doubles Manchester City’s lead v. Fulham
Foden doubles Manchester City's lead v. Fulham
Manchester City have some breathing room thanks to Phil Foden's sublime finish into the back of the Fulham net to make it 2-0 in the second half at Craven Cottage.
Gvardiol tucks away Man City’s opener v. Fulham
Gvardiol tucks away Man City's opener v. Fulham
Manchester City go in front thanks to Josko Gvardiol's impressive run and finish past Bernd Leno to give his side a 1-0 lead over Fulham at Craven Cottage.