Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Truck Series at Richmond

NASCAR Cup cars are back on track Saturday after taking two weekends off due to the Olympic break.

Cup cars will practice and qualify Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s race (6 p.m. ET on USA Network) at Richmond Raceway.

Craftsman Truck teams will practice, qualify and race on Saturday at Richmond.

Richmond Raceway Saturday schedule

Forecast

Saturday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 88 degrees and no chance of rain for Cup qualifying. The forecast calls for a high of 80 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

NASCAR drivers to watch at Richmond Raceway Four races remain in the regular season for the Cup Series.

Saturday, August 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — Truck Series

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity