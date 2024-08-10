 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wyndham Championship - Round One
Beau Hossler shoots 60 at vulnerable Sedgefield in rain-delayed Wyndham Championship
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bgiekrl8wgpat3mo3i3x
Rivals Roundtable: Primed programs, key games, five-star breakouts
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days
Coach Prime holds combative news conference as he prepares for his second season at Colorado

Top Clips

nbc_golf_boeingrnd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Boeing Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_womensamateurehl_240809.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Truck Series at Richmond

  
Published August 10, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR Cup cars are back on track Saturday after taking two weekends off due to the Olympic break.

Cup cars will practice and qualify Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s race (6 p.m. ET on USA Network) at Richmond Raceway.

Craftsman Truck teams will practice, qualify and race on Saturday at Richmond.

Richmond Raceway Saturday schedule

Forecast

Saturday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 88 degrees and no chance of rain for Cup qualifying. The forecast calls for a high of 80 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR drivers to watch at Richmond Raceway
Four races remain in the regular season for the Cup Series.

Saturday, August 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 - 2:50 p.m.: —Truck practice (FS1)
  • 3-4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 4:30 - 5:15 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network)
  • 5:35 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, MRN)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (250 laps/187.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)