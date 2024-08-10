Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Truck Series at Richmond
Published August 10, 2024 07:00 AM
NASCAR Cup cars are back on track Saturday after taking two weekends off due to the Olympic break.
Cup cars will practice and qualify Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s race (6 p.m. ET on USA Network) at Richmond Raceway.
Craftsman Truck teams will practice, qualify and race on Saturday at Richmond.
Richmond Raceway Saturday schedule
Forecast
Saturday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 88 degrees and no chance of rain for Cup qualifying. The forecast calls for a high of 80 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
Four races remain in the regular season for the Cup Series.
Saturday, August 10
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 9 a.m. — Truck Series
- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 2:30 - 2:50 p.m.: —Truck practice (FS1)
- 3-4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
- 4:30 - 5:15 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network)
- 5:35 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, MRN)
- 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (250 laps/187.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)