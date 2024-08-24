Shane van Gisbergen to drive No. 88 in Cup for Trackhouse Racing in 2025

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Trackhouse Racing has acquired a third charter and added Shane van Gisbergen to its Cup roster in 2025, the team announced Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

The 35-year-old van Gisbergen will drive the No. 88 Cup car for Trackhouse Racing next year. Stephen Doran will be the crew chief. Sponsors will be announced at a later date.

The news was expected based on van Gisbergen’s success in Xfinity — three wins this season — and Trackhouse announcing Friday that it would parted ways with Zane Smith after this season.

Trackhouse Racing loaned van Gisbergen to Kaulig Racing for this season.

