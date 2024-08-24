 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 07 Spring Creek Chase Sexton.jpg
Chase Sexton sweeps Ironman in 450s; Tom Vialle wins first 250 National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech upset Florida State
Aidan Birr makes 44-yard field goal as time expires and Georgia Tech stuns No. 10 Florida State
AIG Women's Open - Day Three
Jiyai Shin, the winningest player in field, has third Women’s Open title in her sights

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240824.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal outclass Aston Villa
nbc_smx_vialleintv_240824.jpg
Vialle scores elusive 250MX overall win at Ironman
nbc_cyc_btp_240824.jpg
Roglic cuts into O’Connor’s Vuelta lead in Stage 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 07 Spring Creek Chase Sexton.jpg
Chase Sexton sweeps Ironman in 450s; Tom Vialle wins first 250 National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech upset Florida State
Aidan Birr makes 44-yard field goal as time expires and Georgia Tech stuns No. 10 Florida State
AIG Women's Open - Day Three
Jiyai Shin, the winningest player in field, has third Women’s Open title in her sights

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240824.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal outclass Aston Villa
nbc_smx_vialleintv_240824.jpg
Vialle scores elusive 250MX overall win at Ironman
nbc_cyc_btp_240824.jpg
Roglic cuts into O’Connor’s Vuelta lead in Stage 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shane van Gisbergen to drive No. 88 in Cup for Trackhouse Racing in 2025

  
Published August 24, 2024 05:03 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Trackhouse Racing has acquired a third charter and added Shane van Gisbergen to its Cup roster in 2025, the team announced Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

The 35-year-old van Gisbergen will drive the No. 88 Cup car for Trackhouse Racing next year. Stephen Doran will be the crew chief. Sponsors will be announced at a later date.

The news was expected based on van Gisbergen’s success in Xfinity — three wins this season — and Trackhouse announcing Friday that it would parted ways with Zane Smith after this season.

Trackhouse Racing loaned van Gisbergen to Kaulig Racing for this season.