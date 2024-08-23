 Skip navigation
Zane Smith, Trackhouse Racing will part ways after 2024 season

  
Published August 23, 2024 07:14 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Zane Smith and Trackhouse Racing will part ways after this season, the team announced Friday night.

Trackhouse Racing loaned the 25-year-old Smith to Spire Motorsports for this season because Trackhouse had only two charters and Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez in those cars.

Trackhouse also loaned Shane van Gisbergen to Kaulig Racing to run the full Xfinity schedule this season.

With Chastain back next year and Suarez recently signing a contract extension for 2025, the question became what would happen to the rest of Trackhouse Racing’s lineup. The team is expected to have a third chartered car next year, adding a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing. Van Gisbergen, who has three Xfinity wins this season, has shown that he’s learned enough to move up to Cup next year. That left Smith as the odd man out.

Smith, a former Truck Series champion, has two top-10 Cup finishes this season, including a runner-up result at Nashville.

In a statement posted to social media, Smith said: “Obviously, I am disappointed that I’ve been put in a tough spot. I am diligently exploring quality driving opportunities and hope to quickly wrap up my plans for next year. ... With more determination than ever, I will continue to do what I know best and that is to work hard, race my heart out, and prove myself.”