Daniel Suarez signs contract extension with Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suarez will remain with Trackhouse Racing after signing a contract extension with the team.

Trackhouse Racing also announced Friday that sponsor Freeway Insurance has extended its partnership and will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 99 car for a third of the 2025 season, including the Daytona 500.

“Everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased to continue the relationship with Daniel and Freeway Insurance,” said car owner Justin Marks in a statement from the team. “Daniel has been vital to this team and its culture since the first day. Freeway joined that same year and we have all continued to grow together and will continue into 2025.”

Suarez has been with the team since its beginning. This is their fourth season together.

“Trackhouse is home to me and I have enjoyed every minute I have been here,” said Suárez in a statement from the team. “We plan to keep working, growing and winning more races. We can only do that with the support of my Amigos and Amigas at Freeway Insurance. They have backed me for the last several years and we have grown close with their customers and employees.”

Suarez is set for the Cup playoffs this season after his victory at Atlanta.