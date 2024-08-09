 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond: USA broadcast info, start time, forecast

  
Published August 9, 2024 02:00 PM

The push to the NASCAR Cup playoffs continues with Sunday night’s race at Richmond Raceway.

Four races remain in the regular season, including Sunday’s race. Ross Chastain holds the final playoff spot. Bubba Wallace is the first driver below the cutline. He’s seven points behind Chastain.

Chris Buescher is 17 points ahead of Wallace. Buescher won this race a year ago.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:54 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:01 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 3 p.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 5 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 5:15 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 5:46 p.m. by Gary Hamrick, senior pastor of Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, Virginia. … The national anthem will be performed at 5:47 p.m. by Staff Sergeant Rachael Colman, U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (300 miles) on the 0.75-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 70. Stage 2 ends at Lap 230.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying is scheduled to begin at 5:35 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 6 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on USA. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 5 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 6% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin won the spring race, which went to overtime. Joey Logano finished second. Kyle Larson placed third. In this race in July 2023, Chris Buescher won. Hamlin was second. Kyle Busch placed third.