Cup drivers recap Bristol race won by Larson

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
US-based Original Six Red Wings, Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs for 1st time
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cubs pitcher Justin Steele to have season-ending elbow surgery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kyle Larson, No. 5 team follow Darlington downer with Bristol brilliance in building for title run
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
US-based Original Six Red Wings, Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs for 1st time
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cubs pitcher Justin Steele to have season-ending elbow surgery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kyle Larson, No. 5 team follow Darlington downer with Bristol brilliance in building for title run
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
Nascar
Date
Bristol
Watch Now
Cup drivers recap Bristol race won by Larson
April 13, 2025 08:13 PM
Hear from Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, Ryan Preece, and Kyle Larson following the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Related Videos
14:18
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
09:46
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
03:00
Cup drivers recap Darlington race won by Hamlin
19:53
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Darlington on The CW
01:35
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
01:22
March NASCAR Cup power rankings: Bell surges
02:56
Cup drivers recap Martinsville race won by Hamlin
16:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville
09:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
09:58
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
02:41
Bowman, Hamlin break down what happened in Miami
16:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Miami on The CW
12:20
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead
16:30
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
10:28
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas
Latest Clips
25:45
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
02:48
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
01:28
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
35:59
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2025
02:55
Barnes a ‘very effective Premier League winger’
02:27
Is Watkins one of the most underrated PL players?
05:00
Lowe Down: Salah in his prime is better than Kane
16:29
PL Update: Liverpool inch closer to title
02:09
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
02:11
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
12:04
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 32
02:53
Neville: Man United are ‘so below the standard’
05:00
Six Nations highlights: Italy 25, Scotland 17
01:27
Guimaraes capitalizes to give Newcastle 4-1 lead
01:28
Barnes’ brace gives Magpies 3-1 lead v. Man United
01:18
Barnes drills Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
10:51
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 32
01:33
Garnacho equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
01:41
Tonali rockets Newcastle 1-0 ahead of Man United
10:59
Highlights: 2025 women’s Paris Marathon
11:06
Highlights: 2025 men’s Paris Marathon
02:08
Postecoglou: ‘Everyone’s not happy’ after loss
12:58
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 32
11:01
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. West Ham Matchweek 32
01:14
Cunha slots home Wolves’ fourth goal against Spurs
02:57
‘Inconsistent, disappointing’ Chelsea drop points
49
Richarlison makes it a one-goal game v. Wolves
01:06
Van Dijk’s header lifts Liverpool 2-1 ahead
01:12
Robertson’s own goal brings West Ham level
55
Sancho’s belter brings Chelsea level with Ipswich
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue