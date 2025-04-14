 Skip navigation
NCAA BASKETBALL: APR 06 Div I Women's Championship - UConn vs South Carolina
2025 WNBA Draft: Unpacking Meghan McKeown's first round predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates v. Philadelphia Phillies
Top fantasy prospects: Nick Kurtz keeps hitting, Andrew Painter returns to the mound
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
The Masters - Final Round
Rory McIlroy finally realizes Masters dream, and it's grander than anyone could've ever imagined

nbc_golf_brysonintv_250413.jpg
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn't talk to me in final round
nbc_golf_justinrosepressfull_250413.jpg
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
Rory: I didn't make it easy, but a dream come true

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA BASKETBALL: APR 06 Div I Women's Championship - UConn vs South Carolina
2025 WNBA Draft: Unpacking Meghan McKeown’s first round predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates v. Philadelphia Phillies
Top fantasy prospects: Nick Kurtz keeps hitting, Andrew Painter returns to the mound
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
The Masters - Final Round
Rory McIlroy finally realizes Masters dream, and it’s grander than anyone could’ve ever imagined

nbc_golf_brysonintv_250413.jpg
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
nbc_golf_justinrosepressfull_250413.jpg
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bristol

Winners, losers from Bristol Cup race dominated by Kyle Larson

  
Published April 14, 2025 06:00 AM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

WINNERS

Kyle Larson — He led 411 of 500 laps to score his second win of the season and second consecutive win at Bristol. He’s led 873 of the last 1,000 laps run at Bristol in Cup. He also won Saturday’s Xfinity race and finished second in Friday’s Truck race.

Joe Gibbs Racing — The team’s cars finished second, third, fourth and eighth. Denny Hamlin was second, Ty Gibbs placed a season-best third, Chase Briscoe was fourth and Christopher Bell finished eighth.

Ryan Blaney — He has scored back-to-back fifth-place finishes.

Ross Chastain — His seventh-place finish marked his third top 10 in a row.

AJ Allmendinger — His ninth-place finish marked his third top-10 finish in the last five races and
Cup drivers recap Bristol race won by Larson
Hear from Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, Ryan Preece, and Kyle Larson following the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

LOSERS

Alex Bowman — He started on the pole and led 39 laps before an engine issue ended his race, leaving him with a 37th-place finish. This is the third race in a row he has finished 27th or worse.

Shane van Gisbergen — The Cup rookie finished 38th, marking the fifth time in the last six races he’s placed 30th or worse.

Daniel Saurez — He finished 33rd, six laps behind the leaders Sunday. He finished 31st, four laps behind the leaders in last year’s playoff race at Bristol.