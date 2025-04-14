Winners, losers from Bristol Cup race dominated by Kyle Larson

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

WINNERS

Kyle Larson — He led 411 of 500 laps to score his second win of the season and second consecutive win at Bristol. He’s led 873 of the last 1,000 laps run at Bristol in Cup. He also won Saturday’s Xfinity race and finished second in Friday’s Truck race.

Joe Gibbs Racing — The team’s cars finished second, third, fourth and eighth. Denny Hamlin was second, Ty Gibbs placed a season-best third, Chase Briscoe was fourth and Christopher Bell finished eighth.

Ryan Blaney — He has scored back-to-back fifth-place finishes.

Ross Chastain — His seventh-place finish marked his third top 10 in a row.

AJ Allmendinger — His ninth-place finish marked his third top-10 finish in the last five races and

Cup drivers recap Bristol race won by Larson Hear from Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, Ryan Preece, and Kyle Larson following the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

LOSERS

Alex Bowman — He started on the pole and led 39 laps before an engine issue ended his race, leaving him with a 37th-place finish. This is the third race in a row he has finished 27th or worse.

Shane van Gisbergen — The Cup rookie finished 38th, marking the fifth time in the last six races he’s placed 30th or worse.

Daniel Saurez — He finished 33rd, six laps behind the leaders Sunday. He finished 31st, four laps behind the leaders in last year’s playoff race at Bristol.

