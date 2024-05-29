Front Row Motorsports purchases one of Stewart-Haas Racing’s charters

Front Row Motorsports has purchased one of Stewart-Haas Racing’s charters, the team confirmed Wednesday.

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Tuesday that it will cease operations after this season.

With adding the charter, Front Row Motorsports a three-car team next year.

“We have a very positive outlook on the future of NASCAR and as the sport plans for success, so do we,” said Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins in a statement from the team. “Today that means having a plan for expanding back to three cars in the NASCAR Cup Series. I always have the vision to continue to grow and improve our team and that commitment and desire never changes. I am committed to the sport and its passionate fans and partners.”

Who the team’s drivers will be has yet to be settled. Todd Gilliland is expected back. Michael McDowell will move to Spire Motorsports after this season.

Front Row Motorsports has had a technical alliance with Team Penske this season and increased relationship with Ford Performance.

“It is good to get the news out now as we have a lot of work to do to prepare a new team,” said Jerry Freeze, general manager of Front Row Motorsports, in. a statement from the team. “All of us on the leadership team will be working through that, obtaining the parts and pieces needed for the new team. And, most importantly, adding to the dedicated and talented staff and culture that exists today within our organization.

“Starting a new team from scratch is always a challenge, but with the opportunities in front of us, the talent we have in our leadership, and a bit of a runway to get there, I am confident that we can produce three competitive programs out of the box for the 2025 season. We haven’t lost sight of what our goals for 2024 are, to get our teams into the playoffs for both series. If we can keep up the speed on track and have a little bit of luck to come our way, we can achieve our objectives.”

Front Row Motorsports last was a three-car team in 2019 with full-time drivers David Ragan, Matt Tifft and McDowell.

Front Row Motorsports has had a car in the Cup playoffs in two of the last three years. McDowell earned a spot with his Daytona 500 win in 2021 and his victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in 2023.

The team stated that it also will continue to be in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.