Tyler Reddick stands atop in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Tyler Reddick’s hot streak continues and so does his reign atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Reddick remains No. 1 after his victory last weekend at Michigan — the fifth time in the last six races he has finished in the top three.

While things stay the same at the top, two drivers climb into the top 10 this week.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Tyler Reddick (Last week: No. 1) — He moved into the points lead with his victory. That marks the first time in the 4-year history of 23XI Racing that it has had one of its drivers atop the driver standings. One of the frustrations Reddick has had this year is not winning more more often, but he closed out the Michigan race by taking the lead on an overtime restart from William Byron. Starting with Michigan, this is how Reddick has finished in the last six races: 1st, 3rd, 2nd, 6th, 2nd, 3rd. That’s quite a run.

Reddick dedicates win to racing legend Bloomquist Tyler Reddick credits Ty Gibbs for the push that sent him to the lead on the final restart, and dedicates his Michigan win to the late Scott Bloomquist who tragically passed away in a plane crash.

2. Kyle Larson (2) — He lost control of his car, spun in traffic and was hit, starting a multi-car crash that left him with a 34th-place finish. Still, he led a race-high 41 laps. In the 10 races since missing the Coca-Cola 600, Larson has two wins, one stage victory, six top 10s and three finishes of 30th or worse.

Larson's spin collects multiple playoff hopefuls Kyle Larson loses the handle of the No. 5 at the exit of Turn 4 at Michigan and collects multiple NASCAR Cup Series playoff hopefuls, including Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, and Chase Briscoe.

3. Ryan Blaney (4) — Led 15 laps, won a stage and was headed for top 10 before last-lap contact with Chase Elliott. Blaney finished 18th. Blaney ranked sixth in the race in average running position at 10.4.

4. Chase Elliott (5) — While he placed 15th after contact with Ryan Blaney on the last lap as they ran in the top 10, Elliott finished Michigan with the best average running position at 6.5. Elliott was headed for his fourth consecutive top 10 before the last-lap contact with Blaney.

5. Denny Hamlin (6) — Despite damaging the underbody of his car (and hurting his car’s handling) in a spin Sunday, Hamlin rallied and finished ninth Monday. That gives him back-to-back top 10s for the first time in the last nine races.

6. Christopher Bell (3) - He was collected in the crash Kyle Larson started and finished 35th. This marks the sixth time in 24 races this season that he has failed to finish.

7. William Byron (9) — He finished second after losing the lead on an overtime restart to Tyler Reddick. Byron has three top 10s in the last five races. He led 20 laps at Michigan. Byron had gone a career long nine consecutive races without leading a lap before Monday.

Byron relives final restart after finishing second William Byron relives the final restart at Michigan after choosing to line up on the top, ultimately finishing second to Tyler Reddick, but is proud of his team for the effort put in with two regular season races left.

8. Bubba Wallace (7) — He had a strong car but Kyle Larson spun in front of him and Wallace hit the wall and Larson. While Wallace continued, his car wasn’t the same. He finished 26th and is the first driver outside a playoff spot, but he’s only one point away from that position.

9. Daniel Suarez (NR) — His eighth-place finish at Michigan is his third top 10 in a row. He’s led 100 laps in that stretch and won a stage.

10. Carson Hocevar (NR) — His 10th-place finish at Michigan gives him back-to-back top 10s for the first time this season. He’s placed 12th or better in each of the last three races.

Dropped out: Joey Logano (9), Alex Bowman (10)