MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Anger, optimism among emotions for playoff drivers below cutline after Watkins Glen
News: Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew remembered at candelight vigil
Driver charged with killing NHL’s Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
2024 INDYCAR Music City Grand Prix
How Will Power’s IndyCar Championship battle became unbuckled

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriotuav3_240915.jpg
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
nbc_fnia_floriowatsonv2_240915.jpg
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
nbc_fnia_floriobaker_240915.jpg
Mayfield, Buccaneers won’t be doubted anymore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watkins Glen results and driver points after Chris Buescher’s overtime win

  
Published September 15, 2024 07:28 PM

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Chris Buescher won in overtime on a day when a number of playoff drivers had problems at Watkins Glen, shaking up the standings.

Buescher passed Shane van Gisbergen on the last lap to earn his first win of the season. The top five drivers were non-playoff drivers. Van Gisbergen was second, followed by Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain and Zane Smith.

MORE: Watkins Glen results

MORE: Driver points

Chase Briscoe was the top-finishing playoff driver, placing sixth.

That moved him from 16th to 11th in the standings and above the cutline heading into next weekend’s cut-off race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ty Gibbs, who holds the final transfer spot, is tied with Briscoe but Briscoe owns the tiebreaker — best finish in this round.

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup playoff race at Watkins Glen
Sunday’s event was the middle race in the opening round of the playoffs.

Denny Hamlin was collected in a crash on the opening lap and his day was a struggle after that before he finished 23rd, dropping him six points below the cutline.

Brad Keselowski, who had two pit road penalties and was involved in a crash late in the race, finished 26th and is 12 points from the cutline.

Also below the cutline are Martin Truex Jr. (-14 points) and Harrison Burton (-20).