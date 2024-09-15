Watkins Glen results and driver points after Chris Buescher’s overtime win

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Chris Buescher won in overtime on a day when a number of playoff drivers had problems at Watkins Glen, shaking up the standings.

Buescher passed Shane van Gisbergen on the last lap to earn his first win of the season. The top five drivers were non-playoff drivers. Van Gisbergen was second, followed by Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain and Zane Smith.

Chase Briscoe was the top-finishing playoff driver, placing sixth.

That moved him from 16th to 11th in the standings and above the cutline heading into next weekend’s cut-off race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ty Gibbs, who holds the final transfer spot, is tied with Briscoe but Briscoe owns the tiebreaker — best finish in this round.

Denny Hamlin was collected in a crash on the opening lap and his day was a struggle after that before he finished 23rd, dropping him six points below the cutline.

Brad Keselowski, who had two pit road penalties and was involved in a crash late in the race, finished 26th and is 12 points from the cutline.

Also below the cutline are Martin Truex Jr. (-14 points) and Harrison Burton (-20).