Reds designate $45M infielder Jeimer Candelario for assignment after injury-plagued stint

  
Published June 24, 2025 12:15 PM

CINCINNATI — Jeimer Candelario — the Reds’ highest-priced signing of the past six seasons — has seen his tenure in Cincinnati end.

The Reds designated the oft-injured infielder for assignment before their game against the New York Yankees.

Candelario signed a three-year, $45 million contract in December 2023. He is owed nearly $23 million, including $7,983,871 for the remainder of this season, $12 million for next season and a $3 million buyout for 2027.

“It was hard to get a hold of him. And (general manager) Nick (Krall) finally talked to him and said it was, as you can imagine, (difficult),” manager Terry Francona said. “I have tried to reach out to him, and he understandably, it was just going to voicemail, and I get it. But again, I will say, it’s tough. I know that’s not an easy decision, but we think it can help make us better.”

The 31-year old Candelario was batting .113 (9 of 80) in 22 games this season. He had been sidelined since late April due to a lumbar spine strain. He was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville before returning to Cincinnati.

Candelario played 131 games for Cincinnati and batted .207.

The Reds, who have won 11 of their last 16, have been encouraged by the play of Christian Encarnacion-Strand at third base and Spencer Steer at first.