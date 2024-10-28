 Skip navigation
Winners, losers after Homestead Cup playoff race won by Tyler Reddick

  
Published October 28, 2024 09:33 AM

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Winners

Tyler Reddick — Went from third to first on the last lap to win and secure his first trip to the Championship 4. He started on the pole, won a stage and led a race-high 97 laps. The victory was the eighth of Reddick’s career and all eight have come at different tracks.
23XI Racing — When Denny Hamlin started this team with Michael Jordan, Hamlin had a five-year plan for the organization to be a championship contender. Tyler Reddick’s victory means 23XI Racing will be going for its first Cup title in its fourth year of existence.
AJ Allmendinger — His eighth-place finish was his third consecutive top 10 at Homestead, the longest active streak there in the series.

Carson Hocevar — He finished ninth and scored points in both stages. It is the rookie’s sixth top 10 of the season and only the second time this year that he’s scored points in both stages.

Ryan Preece — He finished 10th for his fifth top 10 of the season. He has three top-10 results in the last seven races.

Losers

Justin Haley — He spun twice after contact before finishing 34th. A disappointing end to a day full of hope after starting 10th.

Ty Gibbs — His 36th-place finish marks the third consecutive race he’s placed 30th or worse.