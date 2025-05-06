 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: AUG 18 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
Top-70 player, sidelined with muscle tears, to make season debut at Truist Championship
AUTO: MAR 16 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Daytona won’t host NASCAR’s Championship Weekend but what other tracks might?
2023 PGA Championship - Round One
Keegan Bradley hosting Ryder Cup dinner – with two LIV invitees

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250506.jpg
What led to Morikawa’s split with caddie Jakovac?
GTTruist.jpg
Philadelphia Cricket Club a ‘trip back in time’
nbc_smx_biggestmomentsdenver_250506.jpg
Supercross 2025: Denver biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: AUG 18 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
Top-70 player, sidelined with muscle tears, to make season debut at Truist Championship
AUTO: MAR 16 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Daytona won’t host NASCAR’s Championship Weekend but what other tracks might?
2023 PGA Championship - Round One
Keegan Bradley hosting Ryder Cup dinner – with two LIV invitees

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250506.jpg
What led to Morikawa’s split with caddie Jakovac?
GTTruist.jpg
Philadelphia Cricket Club a ‘trip back in time’
nbc_smx_biggestmomentsdenver_250506.jpg
Supercross 2025: Denver biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Robinson reportedly a 'surprising' trade candidate

May 6, 2025 02:29 PM
With reports that RB Brian Robinson could be an offseason trade candidate, Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter assess the fantasy implications for both sides if a trade were to occur.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_zayflowers_250506.jpg
01:39
Flowers can take another step forward for Ravens
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250505.jpg
01:18
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
nbc_roto_tankdellv2_250505.jpg
01:22
Fantasy implications of Dell likely missing season
nbc_roto_texanswrs_250502.jpg
01:31
Rookies Higgins, Noel great fits in Texans WR room
nbc_roto_camward_250502.jpg
01:19
Titans’ Ward won’t be a fantasy QB1 right away
nbc_roto_jaxsondart_250502.jpg
01:04
Giants’ Dart can eventually become a fantasy QB1
nbc_roto_drakelondon_250501.jpg
01:14
Falcons’ London to shine with Penix Jr. in fantasy
nbc_roto_dobbins_250501.jpg
01:13
Dobbins’ LAC future unclear with Hampton, Harris
nbc_roto_saints_250430.jpg
01:35
Which quarterback boosts Saints’ fantasy appeal?
nbc_roto_darnold_250430.jpg
01:37
Darnold to take ’90 percent’ of snaps for Seahawks
nbc_roto_bech_250430.jpg
01:06
Bech should ‘immediately’ help Raiders offense
nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
01:25
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_roto_najeehampton_250429.jpg
01:32
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
nbc_roto_henderson_250429.jpg
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
nbc_roto_camskattebo_250428.jpg
01:24
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
nbc_roto_shadeur_250428.jpg
01:33
What Sanders has to do to see the field for Browns
nbc_roto_cmc_250423.jpg
01:12
Can 49ers’ McCaffrey have a fantasy rebound year?
kirk_mpx.jpg
01:16
Cousins’ top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN
nbc_roto_jaylenwarren_250423.jpg
01:06
Warren’s fantasy value hinges on PIT’s draft moves
nbc_roto_jjmccarthy_250422.jpg
01:26
Will Vikings’ McCarthy be good fantasy QB in 2025?
nbc_roto_jagsrbs_250422.jpg
01:36
Etienne’s future unclear amid Jeanty to JAX rumors
nbc_roto_saintsqb_250421.jpg
01:22
Saints reportedly ‘hot and heavy’ on QB Dart
nbc_roto_jeantyraiders_250421.jpg
01:18
Raiders reportedly ‘in love’ with BSU’s Jeanty
nbc_roto_travishunter_250417.jpg
01:32
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns
nbc_roto_henderson_250417.jpg
01:36
Broncos could be perfect fit for OSU’s Henderson
tyreek.jpg
01:07
Dolphins ‘not pursuing’ trade for WR Hill
nbc_roto_markandrews_250416.jpg
01:15
Could Ravens trade Andrews during NFL draft?
nbc_roto_suttonbroncos_250415.jpg
01:40
Fantasy impact of Sutton’s extension with Broncos
nbc_roto_shadeursanders_250415.jpg
01:29
Sanders to attend private workout with Giants
nbc_roto_derekcarr_250414.jpg
01:18
Carr injury could save Sanders from draft ‘tumble’

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_biggestmomentsdenver_250506.jpg
11:34
Supercross 2025: Denver biggest moments
nbc_roto_evancarter_250506.jpg
01:38
What to expect from Carter upon return to Rangers
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250506.jpg
01:18
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint
nbc_roto_imanaga_250506.jpg
01:37
Cubs place Imanaga on IL with hamstring strain
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250506.jpg
17:45
Arenas accepts Patrick’s ‘Hall of Very Good’ bid
DPSKnickscomeback.jpg
14:10
Knicks, Nuggets make huge Game 1 comebacks
nbc_dlb_nuggetsthunder_250506.jpg
14:31
Analyzing Nuggets-Thunder Game 1 final moments
nbc_dlb_panthersplayoffs_250506.jpg
14:03
Assessing Bennett’s hit on Stolarz in Game 1
nbc_pl_2robkdb_250506.jpg
06:42
Are City making a mistake letting De Bruyne go?
nbc_pl_2robarsbou_250506.jpg
10:52
Is Arteta’s ‘ego’ to blame for loss to Cherries?
nbc_pl_2robnewcastle_250506.jpg
04:51
Newcastle failed to ‘bully’ Brighton in draw
nbc_pl_2robscheliv_250506.jpg
08:44
Takeaways from Chelsea’s win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250506.jpg
04:48
Man United have ‘all their eggs’ in Europa League
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250506.jpg
26:52
Wright: TAA’s departure is ‘quite emotional’
mpx_celtics.jpg
03:51
Celtics’ style of play was ‘unwatchable’ in Game 1
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250506.jpg
19:17
Wright: Palmer is ‘amazing’ but consistency is key
nbc_cyc_vueltastage3hl_250506.jpg
21:13
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 3
nbc_roto_denverokc_250506.jpg
02:04
Nuggets can keep things close again vs. Thunder
nbc_pl_netbusters_250506.jpg
25:45
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 35
nbc_roto_nykboston_250506.jpg
01:57
How to bet NYK-BOS series after Game 1 thriller
nbc_roto_gswminnestoa_250506.jpg
01:26
Take the under on Hield’s player prop in Game 1
nbc_roto_clevelandpacers_250506.jpg
01:46
Target Mitchell in ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. Pacers
nbc_bte_psgarsenal_250506.jpg
01:39
Expect PSG to survive low-scoring game v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_genxmaresca_250506.jpg
11:47
How Maresca’s system suits Chelsea
nbc_pl_genxbournemouth_250506.jpg
07:16
How Bournemouth’s set pieces fooled Arsenal
nbc_pl_genxcunha_250506.jpg
10:56
PL Masterclass: Matheus Cunha
nbc_bte_nbafinalsmvp_250506.jpg
02:35
SGA, Jokic lead early Finals MVP best bets
nbc_dps_emerickintv_250506.jpg
16:25
Emrick: Ovechkin ‘never stopped playing his game’
nbc_dps_analytics_250506.jpg
05:23
Celtics ‘overruled’ by analytics in Game 1 loss
nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
04:02
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin