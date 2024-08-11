USA vs France live updates: Olympics 2024 women’s basketball score, highlights, analysis, news

One win away from history. One more win gives USA Basketball’s women’s team 61 consecutive victories in Olympic basketball.

One more win gives them gold.

That would be eight straight gold medals, a women’s team sports record in the Olympics. One more win upholds the legacy of USA Basketball, a legacy that drew a who’s who of the top names in the WNBA to come to Paris and pull a USA jersey over their heads.

In their way is the host, France, playing in Paris in front of what will be a raucous crowd. If the French are to stand a chance, they need to find a way to generate offense against a stout American defense — France is not a high-scoring, sharp-shooting team. Instead, it leans heavily on Gabby Williams, the former No. 4 pick in the WNBA Draft, to create its halfcourt offense. The USA has the defenders to make Williams’ day difficult.

The USA is a tough matchup for every team, but it’s particularly rough for France. The host nation rolls out a roster that relies on defense, turnovers, transition, and generally a chaotic pace to throw its opponents off balance. The USA isn’t likely to get sucked into that and start throwing the ball all over the gym. However, even if they do for stretches, the Americans have so much more skill and talent that playing at pace is good for them.

Look for the USA trio of A’Ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Jackie Young to put up big numbers from the start and take control of this game.

Follow along with all the action here with our live blog, and if you want to watch, turn on NBC or stream on Peacock.

