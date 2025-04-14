2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Schedule, how does it work, which teams are in, how to watch

Adam Silver has hit a few home runs as NBA Commissioner, but none may have traveled further — or been more embraced by fans — than the Play-In Tournament. What do fans want? Teams to face jeopardy — real drama. The Play-in brings that — it’s win or go home. This year, some outstanding teams and some of the game’s iconic players face that jeopardy.

Here is everything you need to know about the NBA’s Play-in Tournament.

What is the play-in?

One of the big issues the NBA has faced (and continues to face) is tanking — teams focused more on their lottery odds and potential draft picks instead of winning. If there’s one thing NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hates, it’s the idea of fans rooting for their team to lose. The play-in was his way of changing that dynamic by giving more teams something to play for and creating some drama.

Now, seeds No. 7 and 8 no longer automatically make the playoffs, and seeds No. 9 and 10 can earn their way in.

How does the play-in work?

It’s pretty easy to follow, with four teams competing for two playoff spots in each conference.

• Regular season seeds No. 7 and 8 play a single game, with the winner going straight to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed (to face the No. 2 seed).

• Regular season seeds Nos. 9 and 10 play a single-elimination game, from which the loser is out and goes home.

• The winner of the 9/10 game and the loser of the 7/8 game play a single elimination game to advance to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed (to face the No. 1 seed). The loser of this final play-in game is done for the season.

One of the side benefits of the play-in is that it created an incentive to win enough games to be a top-six seed and avoid the play-in. If not that, at least win enough games to be a 7/8 seed in the regular season — teams only need to win one of two games to make the playoffs.

Has any team reached the NBA Finals out of the play-in?

Yes. In 2023, the Miami Heat were the No. 7 seed, lost the first play-in game to Atlanta, and then had to come from behind in the final play-in game to beat Chicago and advance as the No. 8 seed. Once in the playoffs, Miami beat Milwaukee, New York, and Boston to advance to the NBA Finals.

Which teams are in the 2024 NBA play-in tournament?

Some of the biggest names in the game in the play-in this year: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, and Trae Young with the Atlanta Hawks.

Let’s break it down by conference and look at the schedule.

Eastern Conference play-in schedule, where to watch

Tuesday, April 15

• 7/8 Game: Atlanta at Orlando (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Wednesday, April 16

• 9/10 game: Miami at Chicago (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, April 18

• 9/10 winner at 7/8 loser (TBD on TNT)

Western Conference play in schedule, where to watch

Tuesday, April 15

• 7/8 Game: Memphis at Golden State (10 p.m. ET on TNT)

Wednesday, April 16

Dallas Mavericks (West 10) vs. Sacramento Kings ( 10 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, April 18

• 9/10 winner vs. West 7/8 loser (TBD on ESPN)

