Al Horford receives Dominican Republic’s highest honor from president

Al Horford thought he was just bringing the Larry O’Brien Trophy to his home country, the Dominican Republic. The Celtics’ veteran big man became the first player ever from the island nation to win an NBA title when the Celtics knocked off the Mavericks in June.

Horford was in for a surprise: Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader awarded Horford the Order of Merit of Duarte, Sánchez, and Mella in the degree of Knight — the nation’s highest honor.

“I feel very proud right now.”



Al Horford, the first player from the Dominican Republic to win an NBA Championship, brought the 🏆 to the National Palace & received the Order of Merit of Duarte, Sánchez and Mella 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/Sh2aUXAnwJ — NBA (@NBA) September 13, 2024

“I knew I was going to come meet the president, but I didn’t know I was gonna get the highest award for the country. So, very special for me, very special for my family. I feel very proud right now, very overwhelmed with a lot of emotion. Very, very special day for me today.”

Horford was born in Puerto Plata and lived there until he was 14, when he came to the United States to pursue a basketball career, playing at Grand Ledge High School in Michigan, then he went on to win two national championships at the University of Florida. He has gone on to a 17-year NBA career, where he is a five-time All-Star and made the 2011 All-NBA Team. The 38-year-old is not done, he will be back with Boston this coming season.

Now he has a ring to cap off that illustrious career — and a Dominican Order of Merit to go with it. That’s something to be incredibly proud of.

