 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

trevor lawrence.jpg
Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Best bets: Odds, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 2
Travis Kelce
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injuries, and stats
P.J. Fleck
Nevada vs. Minnesota Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news and stats for Saturday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_busprob_240913.jpg
Shuttle bus mishap blemishes Solheim Cup Day 1
nbc_golf_gc_solheimanalysis_240913.jpg
U.S. ‘finds their form’ on Day 1 of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_solheim_fourballrd1_240913.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 1 Four-ball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

trevor lawrence.jpg
Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Best bets: Odds, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 2
Travis Kelce
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injuries, and stats
P.J. Fleck
Nevada vs. Minnesota Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news and stats for Saturday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_busprob_240913.jpg
Shuttle bus mishap blemishes Solheim Cup Day 1
nbc_golf_gc_solheimanalysis_240913.jpg
U.S. ‘finds their form’ on Day 1 of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_solheim_fourballrd1_240913.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 1 Four-ball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Al Horford receives Dominican Republic’s highest honor from president

  
Published September 13, 2024 07:23 PM
NBA: Finals-Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after beating the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Al Horford thought he was just bringing the Larry O’Brien Trophy to his home country, the Dominican Republic. The Celtics’ veteran big man became the first player ever from the island nation to win an NBA title when the Celtics knocked off the Mavericks in June.

Horford was in for a surprise: Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader awarded Horford the Order of Merit of Duarte, Sánchez, and Mella in the degree of Knight — the nation’s highest honor.

“I knew I was going to come meet the president, but I didn’t know I was gonna get the highest award for the country. So, very special for me, very special for my family. I feel very proud right now, very overwhelmed with a lot of emotion. Very, very special day for me today.”

Horford was born in Puerto Plata and lived there until he was 14, when he came to the United States to pursue a basketball career, playing at Grand Ledge High School in Michigan, then he went on to win two national championships at the University of Florida. He has gone on to a 17-year NBA career, where he is a five-time All-Star and made the 2011 All-NBA Team. The 38-year-old is not done, he will be back with Boston this coming season.

Now he has a ring to cap off that illustrious career — and a Dominican Order of Merit to go with it. That’s something to be incredibly proud of.

Mentions
Al Horford.png Al Horford Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics