MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: 149th Preakness
Preakness Stakes traditions: Drinks, fashion, flowers, Black-eyed Susan cocktail and blanket, trophy
Kansas City Royals v. Houston Astros
Royals at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 14
Noah Lyles
Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

Top Clips

nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
nbc_roto_cowboyseagles_250514.jpg
NFL season opener early best bets: Eagles-Cowboys
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Stephen Curry officially out for Game 5, will do some on-court, be re-evaluated day before Game 6

  
Published May 14, 2025 12:32 PM

97.7, 105, and 109.8.

Those are the Warriors’ offensive ratings in this series’ three games without Stephen Curry, who has been sidelined with a strained hamstring. For some context, the best of those numbers would have ranked 26th in the league for the regular season. Golden State lost all three games, which is why the news he is officially out for Game 5 Wednesday — a must-win for the Warriors, who are down 3-1 in the series to the Timberwolves — is troubling. Curry was re-evaluated Wednesday and will begin some on-court work, with the possibility of him playing in a potential Game 6 on Sunday out there, the team announced.

Without Curry, the Warriors have relied on their defense to muck up the game and make it ugly, then hope to find enough offense to get the wins. Even Jonathan Kuminga was let out of Steve Kerr’s doghouse to help spark the offense a little.

“Got to play the long game,” Draymond Green said of the Warriors chances. “If (Curry) can, we know he will. But there’s no pressure. We’ve got to figure out how to win whether he plays or not.”

To its credit, Minnesota has shown it can play and win ugly. It is an elite defensive team with a three-time Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert on the floor, not to mention athletic perimeter defenders like Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards. Plus, Edwards has started to figure out how the Warriors are defending him and with that he and the Timberwolves offense is picking up.

With Jimmy Butler leading the way, Golden State will not go quietly in Game 5 — force a Game 6 and maybe they get Curry back, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. However, they will have to find new offense on the road five games into a playoff series, which is a big ask.

